Beginning April 30, 2024, Great Britain will implement additional import controls on goods subject to Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) measures, such as animal and plant products. Importers and their agents must use the Import of Products, Animals, Food and Feed System (IPAFFS) to notify authorities before medium and high-risk animal and plant products arrive.

When medium-risk animals, plants, or plant products arrive from the European Union (EU), they can be subject to physical examinations and document checks. High-risk plants, medium-risk plants, and plant products must come through a Border Control Post (BCP) or Control Point (CP), to be examined and identified.

In support of these measures, the following Great Britain import guides have been updated:

Importing live animals, animal products and high-risk food and feed not of animal origin from non-EU countries to Great Britain - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)

Import plants and plant products from the EU to Great Britain - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)Import plants and plant products from non-EU countries to Great Britain - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)