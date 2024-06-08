In a Cargo Systems Messaging Service (CSMS) bulletin published on June 5, 2024, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced that Harmonized System Update (HSU) 2405 has been released.

HSU 2405 was released on June 4, 2024, and 13 harmonized tariff records and 44 Automated Broker Interface (ABI) records were updated. Also included are several updates to Section 301 exclusion extensions; 9903.88.67 and 9903.88.68 were extended to June 14, 2024. 9903.88.69 will be active in the Automated Commercial Environment by June 15, 2024.

CSMS # 60876581 can be found here:

https://content.govdelivery.com/bulletins/gd/USDHSCBP-3a0e725?wgt_ref=USDHSCBP_WIDGET_2