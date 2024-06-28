In a Cargo Systems Messaging Service (CSMS) bulletin published on June 26, 2024, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced that Harmonized System Update (HSU) 2409 has been released.

HSU 2409 was released on June 26, 2024, and 79 harmonized tariff records and 261 Automated Broker Interface (ABI) records were updated. Also included is the addition of HTS 9903.45.29 for Section 201 bifacial exclusions.CBP announced that further "information and guidance" will be released for Section 201 bifacial exclusions.

CSMS # 61149923 can be found here:

https://content.govdelivery.com/bulletins/gd/USDHSCBP-3a512e3?wgt_ref=USDHSCBP_WIDGET_2