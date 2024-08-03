In July 2024, the U.S. International Trade Administration (ITA) announced several antidumping and countervailing duty (AD/CVD) determinations as well as investigation initiations. Details on these cases, including affected HTS numbers, can be found in the official notices linked below.

A preliminary determination for countervailing duty was published for:

Preliminary affirmative determinations in the countervailing duty investigations of Melamine from Germany, India, Qatar, and Trinidad and Tobago .

A final determination for antidumping and countervailing duty was published for:

Final affirmative determinations in the antidumping duty investigations of mattresses from India, Kosovo, Mexico, and Spain and the final negative determination in the countervailing duty investigation of mattresses from Indonesia .

The following antidumping and countervailing investigations have been initiated: