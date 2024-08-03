In July 2024, the U.S. International Trade Administration (ITA) announced several antidumping and countervailing duty (AD/CVD) determinations as well as investigation initiations. Details on these cases, including affected HTS numbers, can be found in the official notices linked below.
A preliminary determination for countervailing duty was published for:
- Preliminary affirmative determinations in the countervailing duty investigations of Melamine from Germany, India, Qatar, and Trinidad and Tobago.
A final determination for antidumping and countervailing duty was published for:
- Final affirmative determinations in the antidumping duty investigations of mattresses from India, Kosovo, Mexico, and Spain and the final negative determination in the countervailing duty investigation of mattresses from Indonesia.
The following antidumping and countervailing investigations have been initiated:
- Antidumping duty investigation of large top mount combination refrigerator-freezers from Thailand.
- Antidumping and countervailing duty investigations of Low-Speed Personal Transportation Vehicles from the People's Republic of China (China).
- Antidumping and countervailing duty investigations of brake drums from the People's Republic of China (China) and the Republic of Türkiye (Türkiye).
