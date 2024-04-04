In March 2024, the U.S. International Trade Administration (ITA) announced several antidumping and countervailing duty (AD/CVD) determinations and investigation initiations. The official notices below include details about these cases and the associated HTS numbers.

Antidumping and countervailing investigations were initiated for:

Melamine from Germany, India, Japan, the Netherlands, Qatar, and Trinidad and Tobago.

Preliminary affirmative countervailing duty determinations were made for: