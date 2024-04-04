In March 2024, the U.S. International Trade Administration (ITA) announced several antidumping and countervailing duty (AD/CVD) determinations and investigation initiations. The official notices below include details about these cases and the associated HTS numbers.
Antidumping and countervailing investigations were initiated for:
- Melamine from Germany, India, Japan, the Netherlands, Qatar, and Trinidad and Tobago.
Preliminary affirmative countervailing duty determinations were made for:
- Aluminum Extrusions from the People's Republic of China, Indonesia, Mexico, and Turkey.
- Frozen Warmwater Shrimp from Ecuador, India, Indonesia, and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.
