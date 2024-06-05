In May 2024, the U.S. International Trade Administration (ITA) announced several antidumping and countervailing duty (AD/CVD) determinations and investigation initiations. Details on these cases, including the associated HTS numbers, can be found in the official notices below.

A preliminary determination for antidumping duty was published for:

Aluminum extrusions from the People's Republic of China (China), Colombia, Ecuador, India, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, the Republic of Korea (Korea), Taiwan, Thailand, the Republic of Türkiye (Türkiye), the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam (Vietnam).

Truck and bus tires from

Frozen warmwater shrimp from Ecuador and Indonesia.

A preliminary determination for countervailing duty was published for:

Certain glass wine bottles from the People's Republic of China (China).

A Final determination for antidumping duty was published for:

Mattresses from Bosnia, Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Burma, Italy, the Philippines, Poland, Slovenia, and Taiwan.

A final determination for antidumping and countervailing duty was published for:

Certain paper shopping bags from Cambodia, China, Colombia, India, Malaysia, Portugal, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

The following antidumping and countervailing investigations have been initiated: