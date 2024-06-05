Expeditors International of Washington : May 2024 Antidumping and Countervailing Duties (AD/CVD) Updates
June 04, 2024 at 08:03 pm EDT
Share
In May 2024, the U.S. International Trade Administration (ITA) announced several antidumping and countervailing duty (AD/CVD) determinations and investigation initiations. Details on these cases, including the associated HTS numbers, can be found in the official notices below.
A preliminary determination for antidumping duty was published for:
Aluminum extrusions from the People's Republic of China (China), Colombia, Ecuador, India, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, the Republic of Korea (Korea), Taiwan, Thailand, the Republic of Türkiye (Türkiye), the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam (Vietnam).
Truck and bus tires from
Frozen warmwater shrimp from Ecuador and Indonesia.
A preliminary determination for countervailing duty was published for:
Certain glass wine bottles from the People's Republic of China (China).
A Final determination for antidumping duty was published for:
Mattresses from Bosnia, Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Burma, Italy, the Philippines, Poland, Slovenia, and Taiwan.
A final determination for antidumping and countervailing duty was published for:
Certain paper shopping bags from Cambodia, China, Colombia, India, Malaysia, Portugal, Taiwan, and Vietnam.
The following antidumping and countervailing investigations have been initiated:
Antidumping duty and countervailing duty investigations of ceramic tile from
Antidumping duty and countervailing duty investigations of alkyl phosphate esters from the People's Republic of China (China).
Antidumping and countervailing duty investigations of crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells, whether or not assembled into modules, from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam (Vietnam).
Antidumping duty and countervailing duty investigations of high chrome cast iron grinding media from
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
Expeditors International of Washington Inc. published this content on
04 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
05 June 2024 00:02:07 UTC.
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. specializes in the transport of merchandise. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- air transport services (34.9%);
- maritime transport services (25.4%). The group also offers management services for documents, insurance, coordination, etc.;
- other (39.7%): customs clearance, computer monitoring, storage, inventory, equipment assembly, etc.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (35.6%), North America (4.7%), Asia (32.7%), Europe (19.5%), Middle East/Africa/India (5.4%) and Latin America (2.1%).