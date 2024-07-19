Effective October 6, 2024, site registration requirements go into effect for locations in Canada that import, offer for transport, handle, or transport dangerous goods.

Per Part 17 of Transport Canada's Transportation of Dangerous Goods Regulations, a "site" is defined as "a permanent location where dangerous goods are imported, offered for transport, handled or transported, and are in the direct possession of a person conducting these activities, but does not include a location where dangerous goods are used only in the scope of a person's work or as a raw material in products that they manufacture."

Required information for registration includes:

"The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) business number, if any;

The company name and address of its headquarters;

The phone numbers and email addresses of both a contact person and that person's replacement when absent;

The addresses of all sites where dangerous goods are imported, offered for transport, handled or transported;

The mode of transport of dangerous goods used at each site;

For each site, the classes and divisions of dangerous goods that were imported, offered for transport, handled, or transported within the previous fiscal year, if any; and

For each site, the importing, offering for transport, handling, or transporting activities that were undertaken in the previous fiscal year, if any."

The registration must be renewed annually within 30 days of the anniversary date of the initial registration.

The site registration requirements can be found here: https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/regulations/sor-2001-286/page-30.html#h-1424978