In a bulletin published on July 18, 2024, the Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced the addition of more detailed updates on the status of applications in the public Licensing Portal. Applicants will now receive one of ten case status messages to indicate where their application is in the processing timeline.

In addition, OFAC is making updates to their Licensing Division hotline that include updated menus and transitioning to a "callback-only" system.

The bulletin announcing these updates can be found here:

https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/USTREAS/bulletins/3a96dd8