In a Cargo Systems Messaging Service (CSMS) bulletin published on April 2, 2024, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced the migration of Periodic Monthly Statement (PMS) functionality from the legacy Automated Commercial Environment (ACE) Portal to the modernized ACE Portal.

On April 13, 2024, the following features will be migrated to the modernized ACE Portal:

PMS calendar tool;

PMS participant activation; and

PMS participant designation.

CBP has announced two support calls to assist users in this migration. The pre-deployment call is scheduled for Wednesday, April 10, at 1:00 p.m. ET, and the post-deployment is scheduled for Wednesday, April 17, at 1 00 p.m. ET.

CSMS # 60030941 and the links for the support calls can be found here:

https://content.govdelivery.com/bulletins/gd/USDHSCBP-393ffdd?wgt_ref=USDHSCBP_WIDGET_2