In a Cargo Systems Messaging Service (CSMS) notice published on July 1, 2024, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced the release of the Section 232 third quarter quota bulletins for 3 different programs.

This update addresses the quantity thresholds from July 1, 2024, through September 30, 2024, for the following quota bulletins:

QB 24-603 2024 Third Quarter Absolute Quota Steel Mill Articles of Argentina, Brazil, and South Korea.

QB 24-613 2024 Third Quarter Tariff Rate Quota for Steel Mill Articles of European Union Member Countries.

QB 24-623 2024 Third Quarter Tariff Rate Quota for Steel Mill Articles of Japan or the United Kingdom.

Additionally, the following General Approved Exclusion Harmonized Tariff Schedule numbers have been removed as of July 1, 2024:

7208.38.0015

7209.27.0000

7209.90.0000

7211.29.6080

7216.10.0010

7216.33.0090

CSMS # 61216749 and the links to the updated quota bulletins can be found here:

https://content.govdelivery.com/bulletins/gd/USDHSCBP-3a617ed?wgt_ref=USDHSCBP_WIDGET_2