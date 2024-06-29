In a Cargo Systems Messaging Service (CSMS) bulletin published on June 25, 2024, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced changes in its enforcement of the National Organic Program regulations that went into effect on March 19, 2024.

The AMS AM8 tariff flag was originally only flagged with a warning message in the Automated Commercial Environment (ACE). Beginning September 19, 2024, the AMS AM8 tariff flag will be changed to a reject in ACE production.

CSMS # 61139474 can be found here:

https://content.govdelivery.com/bulletins/gd/USDHSCBP-3a4ea12?wgt_ref=USDHSCBP_WIDGET_2

CSMS # 59863856, which details the USDA Organic filing requirements can be found here:

https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/USDHSCBP/bulletins/3917330