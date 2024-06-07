On May 30, 2024, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced a "special import quota for upland cotton that permits the importation of a quantity of upland cotton equal to one week's domestic mill use."

The quota will be established as of June 6, 2024, and will apply to upland cotton purchased by September 3, 2024, and entered the U.S. before December 2, 2024. Entries under this quota can be entered under Harmonized Tariff Schedule (HTS) subheading 9903.52.7.

Additional details can be viewed in USDA's announcement found here:

https://www.fsa.usda.gov/Internet/FSA_EPAS_Reports/upquota053024.pdf