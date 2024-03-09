In a Federal Register Notice (FRN) published on March 7, 2024, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced an increase of 125,000 metric tons raw value (MTRV) to the 2024 fiscal year (FY) raw cane sugar tariff-rate quota (TRQ).

With this increase, the FY 2024 raw sugar TRQ is now 1,242,195 MTRV. The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative will allocate the increased MTRV among supplying countries and customs areas.

FRN 2024-04903 can be found here:

https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2024/03/07/2024-04903/fiscal-year-2024-raw-cane-sugar-tariff-rate-quota-increase