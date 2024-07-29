In a press release published on July 25, 2024, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) announced the country-specific tariff-rate quota (TRQ) allocations on imported raw cane sugar, specialty sugar, and sugar-containing products for the 2025 Fiscal Year (FY).

The in-quota quantity for the sugar-related quotas are as follows:

Raw cane sugar: 1,117,195 metric tons raw value (MTRV);

Refined sugar: 232,000 MTRV;

Specialty sugar: 210,000 MTRV; and

Sugar-containing products: 64,709 MTRV.

The 2025 FY begins on October 1, 2024, and will end September 30, 2025.

