In a press release published on July 25, 2024, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) announced the country-specific tariff-rate quota (TRQ) allocations on imported raw cane sugar, specialty sugar, and sugar-containing products for the 2025 Fiscal Year (FY).
The in-quota quantity for the sugar-related quotas are as follows:
- Raw cane sugar: 1,117,195 metric tons raw value (MTRV);
- Refined sugar: 232,000 MTRV;
- Specialty sugar: 210,000 MTRV; and
- Sugar-containing products: 64,709 MTRV.
The 2025 FY begins on October 1, 2024, and will end September 30, 2025.
The press release and full allocation list can be found here:
https://www.ustr.gov/about-us/policy-offices/press-office/press-releases/2024/july/ustr-announces-fiscal-year-2025-wto-tariff-rate-quota-allocations-raw-cane-sugar-refined-and
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Expeditors International of Washington Inc. published this content on 29 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2024 21:54:06 UTC.