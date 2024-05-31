In a Federal Register Notice (FRN) published on May 30, 2024, the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) announced the transition plan for the 429 current product-specific exclusions for Section 301.

Initially, these exclusions were scheduled to expire on May 31, 2024. However, the USTR has decided to provide a 14-day "transition period" extending all current exclusions through June 14, 2024. After this transition period ends, most of these exclusions will no longer be active, and the products under those exclusions will be subject to Section 301 duties.

The FRN provides an annex that lists 164 product-specific exclusions that will receive a further extension until May 31, 2025.

FRN # 2024-11904 and the list of product-specific exclusions being extended can be found here:

https://www.federalregister.gov/public-inspection/2024-11904/exclusion-chinas-acts-policies-and-practices-related-to-technology-transfer-intellectual-property