In a press release published on July 1, 2024, the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) announced the release of the 2024 Report on the Operation of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) with Respect to Trade in Automotive Goods.

This report was prepared with " public input from automotive producers, labor organizations, associations, and other stakeholders" to review the compliance with USMCA and the effectiveness of implementing automotive rules of origin.

USTR's press release can be found here:

https://ustr.gov/about-us/policy-offices/press-office/press-releases/2024/july/ustr-releases-second-biennial-report-operation-usmca-respect-trade-automotive-goods

The 2024 Report on the Operation of the USMCA with Respect to Trade in Automotive Goods can be found here:

https://ustr.gov/sites/default/files/2024%20USMCA%20Autos%20Report%20to%20Congress_0.pdf