In a press release published on July 1, 2024, the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) announced the release of the 2024 Report on the Operation of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) with Respect to Trade in Automotive Goods.This report was prepared with "public input from automotive producers, labor organizations, associations, and other stakeholders" to review the compliance with USMCA and the effectiveness of implementing automotive rules of origin.
USTR's press release can be found here:
https://ustr.gov/about-us/policy-offices/press-office/press-releases/2024/july/ustr-releases-second-biennial-report-operation-usmca-respect-trade-automotive-goods
The 2024 Report on the Operation of the USMCA with Respect to Trade in Automotive Goods can be found here:
https://ustr.gov/sites/default/files/2024%20USMCA%20Autos%20Report%20to%20Congress_0.pdf
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Expeditors International of Washington Inc. published this content on 02 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2024 00:06:06 UTC.