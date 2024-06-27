In a Federal Register Notice (FRN) published on June 20, 2024, the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) announced it is seeking public comments to help increase trade amongst the Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity member countries.

The USTR particularly invites comments on specific subjects that include:

Customs and trade facilitation;

Supply chain resilience and sustainability;

Labor standards and worker rights; and

Issues that pertain to small and medium-sized businesses.

Comments are due no later than July 22, 2024.

FRN 2024-13470 can be found here:

https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2024/06/20/2024-13470/request-for-comments-on-americas-partnership-for-economic-prosperity-trade-track