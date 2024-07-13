In a joint statement published on July 10, 2024, the President of the United States, Joe Biden, and the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced new measures to "protect the North American steel and aluminum markets from unfair trade."

In addition to Mexico increasing tariff rates on steel from non-free trade agreement countries, the United States will "implement melt and pour, and smelt and cast requirements, respectively, for certain steel and aluminum imports from Mexico."

The joint statement can be found here:

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2024/07/10/joint-statement-from-the-president-of-the-united-states-joe-biden-and-the-president-of-mexico-andres-manuel-lopez-obrador-on-actions-to-protect-north-american-steel-and-aluminum-markets/