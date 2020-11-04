Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Expeditors International of Washington Inc.    EXPD

EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.

(EXPD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Expeditors International of Washington : Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend Of $0.52

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/04/2020 | 08:31am EST

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD), today announced that on November 2, 2020, its Board of Directors declared a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.52 per share, payable on December 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of December 1, 2020.

Expeditors is a global logistics company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The Company employs trained professionals in 176 district offices and numerous branch locations located on six continents linked into a seamless worldwide network through an integrated information management system. Services include the consolidation or forwarding of air and ocean freight, customs brokerage, vendor consolidation, cargo insurance, time-definite transportation, order management, warehousing and distribution and customized logistics solutions.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.
08:31aEXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGT : Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend Of $0..
BU
11/03EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGT : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
11/03EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGT : Reports Third Quarter 2020 EPS Of $1.12
BU
10/29EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGT : quaterly earnings release
10/04What Is the Output Gap? -- Journal Report
DJ
08/06EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of F..
AQ
08/04EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGT : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws;..
AQ
08/04EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGT : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
08/04EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/04EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGT : Reports Second Quarter 2020 EPS of $1.09
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 418 M - -
Net income 2020 685 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 295 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,7x
Yield 2020 1,19%
Capitalization 14 568 M 14 568 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,41x
EV / Sales 2021 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 17 743
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.
Duration : Period :
Expeditors International of Washington Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 85,71 $
Last Close Price 86,89 $
Spread / Highest target 15,1%
Spread / Average Target -1,35%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey S. Musser President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert R. Wright Independent Chairman
Richard H. Rostan President-Global Geographies & Operations
Bradley S. Powell Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Christopher J. McClincy Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.11.37%14 568
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE, INC.39.65%141 312
FEDEX CORPORATION81.52%72 076
DEUTSCHE POST AG16.70%57 582
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.110.24%15 717
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.40.55%8 755
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group