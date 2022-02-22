Expeditors International of Washington : EARNINGS RELEASE - Form 8-K
EXPEDITORS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2021 EPS OF $2.66
COMPANY CONTINUES TO ASSESS IMPACT OF CYBERATTACK
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - February 22, 2022, Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) today announced fourth quarter 2021 financial results including the following highlights compared to the same quarter of 2020:
•
Diluted Net Earnings Attributable to Shareholders per share (EPS1) increased 129% to $2.66
•
Net Earnings Attributable to Shareholders increased 128% to $453 million
"While the global supply chain remains stretched beyond recognizable limits, we continue to do all we can to secure carrier space for our customers and move their freight through and around the many bottlenecks in the air, over the ocean, and on land," said Jeffrey S. Musser, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Roughly two years of pandemic-induced disruption have led to unprecedented conditions throughout our industry, with little relief in sight. There is still too little international air capacity, as travellers have been kept from flying abroad; the ocean ports are too congested to accommodate many of the ships that need to load and unload their containers; and worker shortages are severely limiting overland capacity to support the freight that is able to arrive in port.
"We have worked our strong carrier relationships to secure as much capacity as we could get on behalf of all of the shippers looking for space during the quarter, but the severe imbalance between capacity and demand continues to heavily impact our industry. There is simply not enough carrier capacity in the air or on the oceans to accommodate the heavy demand for cargo space, particularly from China to the U.S., where historically high average buy and sell rates have been the most elevated.
"Despite the lack of space, we experienced record-high air tonnage in the fourth quarter, as we used more air charters than at any other time in our company's history, even with extremely elevated rates. Ocean container volumes, by contrast, declined during the quarter, as we were somewhat limited in our ability to secure necessary capacity from ocean carriers and hampered by the time and resources required to process shipments and meet sharply growing customer demand.
"Once again, I offer my sincere gratitude to our highly motivated and dedicated employees and thank them for their significant extra efforts all throughout 2021. While many companies are experiencing a decline in headcount during the so-called Great Resignation, we were able to grow our valuable employee base. That serves as testament to the culture at Expeditors: that we are a company where people are proud to work and one where unusually stressful times have inspired our very best execution aimed at outstanding customer service."
Bradley S. Powell, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, added, "In addition to our air and ocean products, we also experienced strong financial results in Customs Brokerage, Order Management, Transcon and Distribution. All of these areas saw growing business from both current customers and new ones as well. Our strong operating efficiency is a credit to the strength and resilience of our workforce, as our employees have been successfully able to secure the capacity needed to service our customers in these difficult conditions. While this has helped us produce strong financial results, we caution that should demand and rates return to pre-pandemic levels - whenever that may be - our revenues, expenses, and operating income are likely to decline from the all-time highs that we experienced in 2021."
COMPANY CONTINUES TO ASSESS IMPACT OF CYBERATTACK
In a separate announcement on February 20, 2022, Expeditors determined that our company was the subject of a targeted cyberattack. Upon discovering the incident, we shut down most of our operating systems globally to manage the safety of our overall global systems environment. The situation is evolving, and we are working with global cybersecurity experts to manage the situation. Further communications will be shared as we manage through this significant event. Depending on the length of the shutdown of our operations, the impact of this cyberattack could have a material adverse impact on our business, revenues, results of operations and reputation.
Expeditors is a global logistics company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The Company employs trained professionals in 176 district offices and numerous branch locations located on six continents linked into a seamless worldwide network through an integrated information
_______________________
1Diluted earnings attributable to shareholders per share.
management system. Services include the consolidation or forwarding of air and ocean freight, customs brokerage, vendor consolidation, cargo insurance, time-definite transportation, order management, warehousing and distribution and customized logistics solutions.
_______________________
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.
Fourth quarter 2021 Earnings Release, February 22, 2022
Financial Highlights for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)
(in 000's of US dollars except share data)
Three months ended December 31,
Twelve months ended December 31,
2021
2020
% Change
2021
2020
% Change
Revenues3
$
5,396,343
$
2,980,835
81%
$
16,523,517
$
9,584,393
72%
Directly related cost of transportation and other expenses 1, 3
$
4,026,748
$
2,152,249
87%
$
12,058,155
$
6,656,702
81%
Salaries and other operating expenses2
$
746,066
$
546,775
36%
$
2,556,036
$
1,987,254
29%
Operating income
$
623,529
$
281,811
121%
$
1,909,326
$
940,437
103%
Net earnings attributable to shareholders
$
452,832
$
198,620
128%
$
1,415,492
$
696,140
103%
Diluted earnings attributable to shareholders per share
$
2.66
$
1.16
129%
$
8.27
$
4.07
103%
Basic earnings attributable to shareholders per share
$
2.69
$
1.17
130%
$
8.37
$
4.14
102%
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
170,293
171,692
171,250
170,896
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
168,393
169,473
169,145
168,333
1Directly related cost of transportation and other expenses totals Operating Expenses from Airfreight services, Ocean freight and ocean services and Customs brokerage and other services as shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings.
2Salaries and other operating expenses totals Salaries and related, Rent and occupancy, Depreciation and amortization, Selling and promotion and Other as shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings.
3Beginning in the first quarter of 2019, the Company made changes to its process and presentation of freight services revenue and directly related transportation operating expenses with the objective that at each reporting level (reporting entity, segment and consolidated level) the gross revenue and associated directly related operating expenses be representative of the location where the services were performed, the operating expenses were incurred and where the revenues were earned. During the second quarter of 2021, management identified and corrected certain immaterial errors in the Company's historical financial statements primarily related to this process that was utilized through the first quarter of 2021. The process missed an intercompany elimination of revenues and an equal and offsetting amount of directly related transportation expenses, principally impacting airfreight services in North Asia. The errors overstated revenues and directly related transportation operating expenses by equal amounts in the consolidated statements of earnings. The errors had no impact on operating income, net earnings, and earnings per share nor any other financial statement amount. Further, the errors had no impact on the balance sheets, statements of shareholders' equity, other comprehensive income and cash flows. These errors do not affect any of the metrics used to calculate or evaluate management's compensation and had no impact on bonuses, commissions, share-based compensation or any other employee remuneration. Historical amounts have been revised and are presented on a comparable basis.
During the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, we repurchased 4.4 million and 4.6 million shares of common stock at an average price of $117.54 and $72.26per share, respectively. In addition, during 2021 and 2020, we paid cash dividends of $1.16 and $1.04 per share, respectively.
Employee Full-time Equivalents as of December 31,
2021
2020
North America
7,587
6,724
Europe
3,984
3,492
North Asia
2,487
2,398
South Asia
1,785
1,631
Middle East, Africa and India
1,511
1,497
Latin America
832
784
Information Systems
994
983
Corporate
408
399
Total
19,588
17,908
Disclaimer on Forward-Looking Statements:
Fourth quarter year-over-year
percentage increase (decrease) in:
Airfreight
kilos
Ocean freight
FEU
2021
October
13%
2%
November
13%
(7)%
December
12%
(7)%
Quarter
13%
(4)%
Investors may submit written questions via e-mail to: investor@expeditors.com. Questions received by the end of business on February 25,2022 will be considered in management's 8-K "Responses to Selected Questions."
Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements," based on management's views with respect to future events and underlying assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the future stabilization of supply/demand imbalance and rate volatility; the continued unsettled operating environment due to continued scarce air and ocean capacity; elevated air and ocean pricing and an increase in demand for such services; port congestion; equipment imbalances; labor shortages; insufficient warehouse and pier space; trade disruptions; rising fuels costs; and the uneven lifting of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Future financial performance could differ materially because of factors such as: our ability to leverage the strength of our carrier relationships to secure space; the strength of our non-asset-based operating model; our belief that a decline in demand to pre-pandemic levels could lead to a decline in operating results; our ability to re-open our offices for return-to-work; our ability to continue to enhance our productivity; our expectation that the current unprecedented operating conditions will not persist long-term; our ability to invest in our strategic efforts to explore new areas for profitable growth; and our ability to remain a strong, healthy, unified and resilient organization where people want to work. These risks and uncertainties also include but are not limited to our ongoing investigation of the cyberattack, the length of time that our global operations are not fully functional, and the adverse material impact that this cyberattack may have on our business, revenues, results of operations and reputation. The COVID-19 pandemic could have the effect of heightening many of the other risks described in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, including, without limitation, those related to the success of our strategy and desire to maintain historical unitary profitability, our ability to attract and retain customers, our ability to manage costs, interruptions to our information technology systems, and the ability of third-party providers to perform and potential litigation. These and other factors are discussed in the Company's regulatory filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those in "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and in "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of the Company's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Additional information will also be set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of this date and the Company does not assume any obligation to update them except as required by law.
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Assets:
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,728,692
$
1,527,791
Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit loss of $6,686 and $5,579 at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively
3,810,286
1,998,055
Deferred contract costs
987,266
327,448
Other
108,801
110,250
Total current assets
6,635,045
3,963,544
Property and equipment, net
487,870
506,425
Operating lease right-of-use assets
459,158
432,723
Goodwill
7,927
7,927
Deferred federal and state income taxes, net
729
-
Other assets, net
19,200
16,884
Total assets
$
7,609,929
$
4,927,503
Liabilities:
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
2,012,461
$
1,136,859
Accrued expenses, primarily salaries and related costs
403,625
257,021
Contract liabilities
1,142,026
379,722
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
82,019
74,004
Federal, state and foreign income taxes
86,166
45,437
Total current liabilities
3,726,297
1,893,043
Noncurrent portion of operating lease liabilities
385,641
364,185
Deferred federal and state income taxes, net
-
7,048
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' Equity:
Preferred stock, none issued
-
-
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share. Issued and outstanding: 167,210 shares and 169,294 shares at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively
1,672
1,693
Additional paid-in capital
3,160
157,496
Retained earnings
3,620,008
2,600,201
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(130,414
)
(99,753
)
Total shareholders' equity
3,494,426
2,659,637
Noncontrolling interest
3,565
3,590
Total equity
3,497,991
2,663,227
Total liabilities and equity
$
7,609,929
$
4,927,503
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended December 31,
Twelve months ended December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenues:
Airfreight services
$
2,293,803
$
1,365,575
$
6,771,402
$
4,274,026
Ocean freight and ocean services
1,894,759
751,803
5,545,818
2,342,344
Customs brokerage and other services
1,207,781
863,457
4,206,297
2,968,023
Total revenues
5,396,343
2,980,835
16,523,517
9,584,393
Operating Expenses:
Airfreight services
1,732,127
1,046,603
5,067,380
3,168,808
Ocean freight and ocean services
1,505,140
574,154
4,364,160
1,751,850
Customs brokerage and other services
789,481
531,492
2,626,615
1,736,044
Salaries and related
609,449
427,344
2,062,351
1,538,104
Rent and occupancy
48,911
43,480
186,287
169,863
Depreciation and amortization
12,897
14,339
51,312
56,959
Selling and promotion
5,547
4,135
16,026
18,436
Other
69,262
57,477
240,060
203,892
Total operating expenses
4,772,814
2,699,024
14,614,191
8,643,956
Operating income
623,529
281,811
1,909,326
940,437
Other Income (Expense):
Interest income
2,211
1,545
8,807
10,415
Other, net
101
551
6,483
5,712
Other income, net
2,312
2,096
15,290
16,127
Earnings before income taxes
625,841
283,907
1,924,616
956,564
Income tax expense
171,830
84,382
505,771
258,350
Net earnings
454,011
199,525
1,418,845
698,214
Less net earnings attributable to the noncontrolling
interest
1,179
905
3,353
2,074
Net earnings attributable to shareholders
$
452,832
$
198,620
$
1,415,492
$
696,140
Diluted earnings attributable to shareholders per share
$
2.66
$
1.16
$
8.27
$
4.07
Basic earnings attributable to shareholders per share
$
2.69
$
1.17
$
8.37
$
4.14
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
170,293
171,692
171,250
170,896
Weighted average basic shares outstanding
168,393
169,473
169,145
168,333
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended December 31,
Twelve months ended December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Operating Activities:
Net earnings
$
454,011
$
199,525
$
1,418,845
$
698,214
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash from operating activities:
Provisions for losses on accounts receivable
1,512
977
7,540
5,584
Deferred income tax (benefit) expense
(6,033
)
5,499
(3,690
)
8,371
Stock compensation expense
12,087
17,407
69,385
62,498
Depreciation and amortization
12,897
14,339
51,312
56,959
Other, net
2,267
490
3,790
3,960
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Increase in accounts receivable
(491,830
)
(372,753
)
(1,869,827
)
(647,193
)
Increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses
272,280
228,523
1,041,805
430,452
Increase in deferred contract costs
(149,701
)
(89,560
)
(700,273
)
(189,447
)
Increase in contract liabilities
168,551
105,455
803,837
217,699
Increase (decrease) in income taxes payable, net
25,845
19,146
57,867
8,502
Decrease (increase) in other, net
3,111
12,612
(12,097
)
(630
)
Net cash from operating activities
304,997
141,660
868,494
654,969
Investing Activities:
Purchase of property and equipment
(11,447
)
(10,124
)
(36,247
)
(47,543
)
Other, net
(345
)
553
(398
)
1,516
Net cash from investing activities
(11,792
)
(9,571
)
(36,645
)
(46,027
)
Financing Activities:
Proceeds from borrowing on lines of credit, net
(56
)
32
7,512
43
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
6,672
12,329
106,105
186,345
Repurchases of common stock
(289,530
)
(18,162
)
(514,594
)
(332,387
)
Dividends Paid
(97,379
)
(88,114
)
(195,766
)
(174,929
)
Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards
-
-
(15,172
)
(10,566
)
Distributions to noncontrolling interest
-
-
(1,631
)
-
Net cash from financing activities
(380,293
)
(93,915
)
(613,546
)
(331,494
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(4,326
)
24,107
(17,402
)
19,852
Change in cash and cash equivalents
(91,414
)
62,281
200,901
297,300
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
1,820,106
1,465,510
1,527,791
1,230,491
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
1,728,692
$
1,527,791
$
1,728,692
$
1,527,791
Taxes Paid:
Income taxes
$
147,396
$
59,607
$
442,549
$
239,849
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
Business Segment Information
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
UNITED
STATES
OTHER
NORTH
AMERICA
LATIN
AMERICA
NORTH
ASIA
SOUTH
ASIA
EUROPE
MIDDLE
EAST,
AFRICA
AND
INDIA
ELIMI-
NATIONS
CONSOLI-
DATED
For the three months ended December 31, 2021:
Revenues
$
1,337,772
128,240
63,013
2,154,243
740,305
682,819
291,040
(1,089
)
5,396,343
Directly related cost of transportation and other expenses1
$
760,915
70,450
39,072
1,824,159
615,659
485,732
231,171
(410
)
4,026,748
Salaries and other operating expenses2
$
300,474
33,033
15,908
160,862
58,360
135,422
42,682
(675
)
746,066
Operating income
$
276,383
24,757
8,033
169,222
66,286
61,665
17,187
(4
)
623,529
Identifiable assets at period end
$
3,699,748
265,872
122,327
1,587,659
572,980
1,089,963
350,843
(79,463
)
7,609,929
Capital expenditures
$
7,596
549
171
594
595
1,599
343
-
11,447
Depreciation and amortization
$
7,476
439
270
1,269
508
2,333
602
-
12,897
Equity
$
2,599,804
111,952
41,743
224,765
140,129
294,348
123,598
(38,348
)
3,497,991
For the three months ended December 31, 2020:
Revenues3
$
800,663
93,554
41,526
1,148,483
319,687
431,619
146,331
(1,028
)
2,980,835
Directly related cost of transportation and other expenses1,3
$
460,287
60,026
23,421
951,331
247,314
299,485
110,914
(529
)
2,152,249
Salaries and other operating expenses2
$
245,722
26,367
11,894
96,498
40,251
101,631
24,905
(493
)
546,775
Operating income
$
94,654
7,161
6,211
100,654
32,122
30,503
10,512
(6
)
281,811
Identifiable assets at period end
$
2,532,324
186,204
85,085
876,856
272,106
752,589
240,984
(18,645
)
4,927,503
Capital expenditures
$
3,328
194
66
417
1,229
2,976
1,914
-
10,124
Depreciation and amortization
$
9,235
498
284
1,283
493
2,091
455
-
14,339
Equity
$
1,928,945
67,243
32,273
241,155
121,411
196,637
114,369
(38,806
)
2,663,227
UNITED
STATES
OTHER
NORTH
AMERICA
LATIN
AMERICA
NORTH
ASIA
SOUTH
ASIA
EUROPE
MIDDLE
EAST,
AFRICA
AND
INDIA
ELIMI-
NATIONS
CONSOLI-
DATED
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021:
Revenues3
$
4,344,825
440,226
209,161
6,363,054
2,046,569
2,258,911
865,509
(4,738
)
16,523,517
Directly related cost of transportation and other expenses1,3
$
2,491,947
245,842
125,940
5,295,612
1,666,792
1,558,705
675,303
(1,986
)
12,058,155
Salaries and other operating expenses2
$
1,019,236
123,147
57,779
515,703
204,574
494,760
143,581
(2,744
)
2,556,036
Operating income
$
833,642
71,237
25,442
551,739
175,203
205,446
46,625
(8
)
1,909,326
Identifiable assets at period end
$
3,699,748
265,872
122,327
1,587,659
572,980
1,089,963
350,843
(79,463
)
7,609,929
Capital expenditures
$
19,527
983
471
1,786
2,057
9,507
1,916
-
36,247
Depreciation and amortization
$
29,826
1,780
1,079
5,047
1,965
9,228
2,387
-
51,312
Equity
$
2,599,804
111,952
41,743
224,765
140,129
294,348
123,598
(38,348
)
3,497,991
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020:
Revenues3
$
2,776,537
325,878
156,163
3,425,510
961,989
1,455,746
486,331
(3,761
)
9,584,393
Directly related cost of transportation and other expenses1,3
$
1,568,452
190,326
93,249
2,744,264
711,004
992,357
359,002
(1,952
)
6,656,702
Salaries and other operating expenses2
$
877,117
100,687
48,114
332,978
149,269
375,900
104,968
(1,779
)
1,987,254
Operating income
$
330,968
34,865
14,800
348,268
101,716
87,489
22,361
(30
)
940,437
Identifiable assets at period end
$
2,532,324
186,204
85,085
876,856
272,106
752,589
240,984
(18,645
)
4,927,503
Capital expenditures
$
31,604
1,886
564
2,202
2,264
6,394
2,629
-
47,543
Depreciation and amortization
$
37,081
1,946
1,194
4,961
1,876
8,029
1,872
-
56,959
Equity
$
1,928,945
67,243
32,273
241,155
121,411
196,637
114,369
(38,806
)
2,663,227
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.
1Directly related cost of transportation and other expenses totals Operating Expenses from Airfreight services, Ocean freight and ocean services and Customs brokerage and other services as shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings.
2Salaries and other operating expenses totals Salaries and related, Rent and occupancy, Depreciation and amortization, Selling and promotion and Other as shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings.
3Beginning in the first quarter of 2019, the Company made changes to its process and presentation of freight services revenue and directly related transportation operating expenses with the objective that at each reporting level (reporting entity, segment and consolidated level) the gross revenue and associated directly related operating expenses be representative of the location where the services were performed, the operating expenses were incurred and where the revenues were earned. During the second quarter of 2021, management identified and corrected certain immaterial errors in the Company's historical financial statements primarily related to this process that was utilized through the first quarter of 2021. The process missed an intercompany elimination of revenues and an equal and offsetting amount of directly related transportation expenses, principally impacting airfreight services in North Asia. The errors overstated revenues and directly related transportation operating expenses by equal amounts in the consolidated statements of earnings. The errors had no impact on operating income, net earnings, and earnings per share nor any other financial statement amount. Further, the errors had no impact on the balance sheets, statements of shareholders' equity, other comprehensive income and cash flows.Historical amounts for business segment information have been revised and are presented on a comparable basis.
