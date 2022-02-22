Log in
    EXPD   US3021301094

EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.

(EXPD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Expeditors International of Washington : EARNINGS RELEASE - Form 8-K

02/22/2022 | 02:23pm EST
EARNINGS RELEASE

By:

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.

1015 Third Avenue

Seattle, Washington 98104

CONTACTS:

Jeffrey S. Musser

Bradley S. Powell

Geoffrey Buscher

President and Chief Executive Officer

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Director - Investor Relations

(206) 674-3433

(206) 674-3412

(206) 892-4510

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

EXPEDITORS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2021 EPS OF $2.66

COMPANY CONTINUES TO ASSESS IMPACT OF CYBERATTACK

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - February 22, 2022, Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) today announced fourth quarter 2021 financial results including the following highlights compared to the same quarter of 2020:

Diluted Net Earnings Attributable to Shareholders per share (EPS1) increased 129% to $2.66

Net Earnings Attributable to Shareholders increased 128% to $453 million

Operating Income increased 121% to $624 million

Revenues increased 81% to $5.4 billion

Airfreight tonnage volume increased 13% and ocean container volume decreased 4%

"While the global supply chain remains stretched beyond recognizable limits, we continue to do all we can to secure carrier space for our customers and move their freight through and around the many bottlenecks in the air, over the ocean, and on land," said Jeffrey S. Musser, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Roughly two years of pandemic-induced disruption have led to unprecedented conditions throughout our industry, with little relief in sight. There is still too little international air capacity, as travellers have been kept from flying abroad; the ocean ports are too congested to accommodate many of the ships that need to load and unload their containers; and worker shortages are severely limiting overland capacity to support the freight that is able to arrive in port.

"We have worked our strong carrier relationships to secure as much capacity as we could get on behalf of all of the shippers looking for space during the quarter, but the severe imbalance between capacity and demand continues to heavily impact our industry. There is simply not enough carrier capacity in the air or on the oceans to accommodate the heavy demand for cargo space, particularly from China to the U.S., where historically high average buy and sell rates have been the most elevated.

"Despite the lack of space, we experienced record-high air tonnage in the fourth quarter, as we used more air charters than at any other time in our company's history, even with extremely elevated rates. Ocean container volumes, by contrast, declined during the quarter, as we were somewhat limited in our ability to secure necessary capacity from ocean carriers and hampered by the time and resources required to process shipments and meet sharply growing customer demand.

"Once again, I offer my sincere gratitude to our highly motivated and dedicated employees and thank them for their significant extra efforts all throughout 2021. While many companies are experiencing a decline in headcount during the so-called Great Resignation, we were able to grow our valuable employee base. That serves as testament to the culture at Expeditors: that we are a company where people are proud to work and one where unusually stressful times have inspired our very best execution aimed at outstanding customer service."

Bradley S. Powell, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, added, "In addition to our air and ocean products, we also experienced strong financial results in Customs Brokerage, Order Management, Transcon and Distribution. All of these areas saw growing business from both current customers and new ones as well. Our strong operating efficiency is a credit to the strength and resilience of our workforce, as our employees have been successfully able to secure the capacity needed to service our customers in these difficult conditions. While this has helped us produce strong financial results, we caution that should demand and rates return to pre-pandemic levels - whenever that may be - our revenues, expenses, and operating income are likely to decline from the all-time highs that we experienced in 2021."

COMPANY CONTINUES TO ASSESS IMPACT OF CYBERATTACK

In a separate announcement on February 20, 2022, Expeditors determined that our company was the subject of a targeted cyberattack. Upon discovering the incident, we shut down most of our operating systems globally to manage the safety of our overall global systems environment. The situation is evolving, and we are working with global cybersecurity experts to manage the situation. Further communications will be shared as we manage through this significant event. Depending on the length of the shutdown of our operations, the impact of this cyberattack could have a material adverse impact on our business, revenues, results of operations and reputation.

Expeditors is a global logistics company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The Company employs trained professionals in 176 district offices and numerous branch locations located on six continents linked into a seamless worldwide network through an integrated information

_______________________

1Diluted earnings attributable to shareholders per share.

NOTE: See Disclaimer on Forward-Looking Statements in this release.

management system. Services include the consolidation or forwarding of air and ocean freight, customs brokerage, vendor consolidation, cargo insurance, time-definite transportation, order management, warehousing and distribution and customized logistics solutions.

_______________________

1Diluted earnings attributable to shareholders per share.

NOTE: See Disclaimer on Forward-Looking Statements in this release.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.

Fourth quarter 2021 Earnings Release, February 22, 2022

Financial Highlights for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)

(in 000's of US dollars except share data)

Three months ended December 31,

Twelve months ended December 31,

2021

2020

% Change

2021

2020

% Change

Revenues3

$

5,396,343

$

2,980,835

81%

$

16,523,517

$

9,584,393

72%

Directly related cost of transportation and other expenses 1, 3

$

4,026,748

$

2,152,249

87%

$

12,058,155

$

6,656,702

81%

Salaries and other operating expenses2

$

746,066

$

546,775

36%

$

2,556,036

$

1,987,254

29%

Operating income

$

623,529

$

281,811

121%

$

1,909,326

$

940,437

103%

Net earnings attributable to shareholders

$

452,832

$

198,620

128%

$

1,415,492

$

696,140

103%

Diluted earnings attributable to shareholders per share

$

2.66

$

1.16

129%

$

8.27

$

4.07

103%

Basic earnings attributable to shareholders per share

$

2.69

$

1.17

130%

$

8.37

$

4.14

102%

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

170,293

171,692

171,250

170,896

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

168,393

169,473

169,145

168,333

1Directly related cost of transportation and other expenses totals Operating Expenses from Airfreight services, Ocean freight and ocean services and Customs brokerage and other services as shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings.

2Salaries and other operating expenses totals Salaries and related, Rent and occupancy, Depreciation and amortization, Selling and promotion and Other as shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings.

3Beginning in the first quarter of 2019, the Company made changes to its process and presentation of freight services revenue and directly related transportation operating expenses with the objective that at each reporting level (reporting entity, segment and consolidated level) the gross revenue and associated directly related operating expenses be representative of the location where the services were performed, the operating expenses were incurred and where the revenues were earned. During the second quarter of 2021, management identified and corrected certain immaterial errors in the Company's historical financial statements primarily related to this process that was utilized through the first quarter of 2021. The process missed an intercompany elimination of revenues and an equal and offsetting amount of directly related transportation expenses, principally impacting airfreight services in North Asia. The errors overstated revenues and directly related transportation operating expenses by equal amounts in the consolidated statements of earnings. The errors had no impact on operating income, net earnings, and earnings per share nor any other financial statement amount. Further, the errors had no impact on the balance sheets, statements of shareholders' equity, other comprehensive income and cash flows. These errors do not affect any of the metrics used to calculate or evaluate management's compensation and had no impact on bonuses, commissions, share-based compensation or any other employee remuneration. Historical amounts have been revised and are presented on a comparable basis.

During the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, we repurchased 4.4 million and 4.6 million shares of common stock at an average price of $117.54 and $72.26per share, respectively. In addition, during 2021 and 2020, we paid cash dividends of $1.16 and $1.04 per share, respectively.

Employee Full-time Equivalents as of December 31,

2021

2020

North America

7,587

6,724

Europe

3,984

3,492

North Asia

2,487

2,398

South Asia

1,785

1,631

Middle East, Africa and India

1,511

1,497

Latin America

832

784

Information Systems

994

983

Corporate

408

399

Total

19,588

17,908

Disclaimer on Forward-Looking Statements:

NOTE: See Disclaimer on Forward-Looking Statements in this release.

Fourth quarter year-over-year

percentage increase (decrease) in:

Airfreight

kilos

Ocean freight

FEU

2021

October

13%

2%

November

13%

(7)%

December

12%

(7)%

Quarter

13%

(4)%

Investors may submit written questions via e-mail to: investor@expeditors.com. Questions received by the end of business on February 25,2022 will be considered in management's 8-K "Responses to Selected Questions."

Disclaimer on Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements," based on management's views with respect to future events and underlying assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the future stabilization of supply/demand imbalance and rate volatility; the continued unsettled operating environment due to continued scarce air and ocean capacity; elevated air and ocean pricing and an increase in demand for such services; port congestion; equipment imbalances; labor shortages; insufficient warehouse and pier space; trade disruptions; rising fuels costs; and the uneven lifting of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Future financial performance could differ materially because of factors such as: our ability to leverage the strength of our carrier relationships to secure space; the strength of our non-asset-based operating model; our belief that a decline in demand to pre-pandemic levels could lead to a decline in operating results; our ability to re-open our offices for return-to-work; our ability to continue to enhance our productivity; our expectation that the current unprecedented operating conditions will not persist long-term; our ability to invest in our strategic efforts to explore new areas for profitable growth; and our ability to remain a strong, healthy, unified and resilient organization where people want to work. These risks and uncertainties also include but are not limited to our ongoing investigation of the cyberattack, the length of time that our global operations are not fully functional, and the adverse material impact that this cyberattack may have on our business, revenues, results of operations and reputation. The COVID-19 pandemic could have the effect of heightening many of the other risks described in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, including, without limitation, those related to the success of our strategy and desire to maintain historical unitary profitability, our ability to attract and retain customers, our ability to manage costs, interruptions to our information technology systems, and the ability of third-party providers to perform and potential litigation. These and other factors are discussed in the Company's regulatory filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those in "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and in "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of the Company's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Additional information will also be set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of this date and the Company does not assume any obligation to update them except as required by law.

EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Assets:

Current Assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,728,692

$

1,527,791

Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit loss of $6,686 and $5,579 at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively

3,810,286

1,998,055

Deferred contract costs

987,266

327,448

Other

108,801

110,250

Total current assets

6,635,045

3,963,544

Property and equipment, net

487,870

506,425

Operating lease right-of-use assets

459,158

432,723

Goodwill

7,927

7,927

Deferred federal and state income taxes, net

729

-

Other assets, net

19,200

16,884

Total assets

$

7,609,929

$

4,927,503

Liabilities:

Current Liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

2,012,461

$

1,136,859

Accrued expenses, primarily salaries and related costs

403,625

257,021

Contract liabilities

1,142,026

379,722

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

82,019

74,004

Federal, state and foreign income taxes

86,166

45,437

Total current liabilities

3,726,297

1,893,043

Noncurrent portion of operating lease liabilities

385,641

364,185

Deferred federal and state income taxes, net

-

7,048

Commitments and contingencies

Shareholders' Equity:

Preferred stock, none issued

-

-

Common stock, par value $0.01 per share. Issued and outstanding: 167,210 shares and 169,294 shares at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively

1,672

1,693

Additional paid-in capital

3,160

157,496

Retained earnings

3,620,008

2,600,201

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(130,414

)

(99,753

)

Total shareholders' equity

3,494,426

2,659,637

Noncontrolling interest

3,565

3,590

Total equity

3,497,991

2,663,227

Total liabilities and equity

$

7,609,929

$

4,927,503

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.

Page 4 of 8

EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended December 31,

Twelve months ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenues:

Airfreight services

$

2,293,803

$

1,365,575

$

6,771,402

$

4,274,026

Ocean freight and ocean services

1,894,759

751,803

5,545,818

2,342,344

Customs brokerage and other services

1,207,781

863,457

4,206,297

2,968,023

Total revenues

5,396,343

2,980,835

16,523,517

9,584,393

Operating Expenses:

Airfreight services

1,732,127

1,046,603

5,067,380

3,168,808

Ocean freight and ocean services

1,505,140

574,154

4,364,160

1,751,850

Customs brokerage and other services

789,481

531,492

2,626,615

1,736,044

Salaries and related

609,449

427,344

2,062,351

1,538,104

Rent and occupancy

48,911

43,480

186,287

169,863

Depreciation and amortization

12,897

14,339

51,312

56,959

Selling and promotion

5,547

4,135

16,026

18,436

Other

69,262

57,477

240,060

203,892

Total operating expenses

4,772,814

2,699,024

14,614,191

8,643,956

Operating income

623,529

281,811

1,909,326

940,437

Other Income (Expense):

Interest income

2,211

1,545

8,807

10,415

Other, net

101

551

6,483

5,712

Other income, net

2,312

2,096

15,290

16,127

Earnings before income taxes

625,841

283,907

1,924,616

956,564

Income tax expense

171,830

84,382

505,771

258,350

Net earnings

454,011

199,525

1,418,845

698,214

Less net earnings attributable to the noncontrolling

interest

1,179

905

3,353

2,074

Net earnings attributable to shareholders

$

452,832

$

198,620

$

1,415,492

$

696,140

Diluted earnings attributable to shareholders per share

$

2.66

$

1.16

$

8.27

$

4.07

Basic earnings attributable to shareholders per share

$

2.69

$

1.17

$

8.37

$

4.14

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

170,293

171,692

171,250

170,896

Weighted average basic shares outstanding

168,393

169,473

169,145

168,333

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.

Page 6 of 8

EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended December 31,

Twelve months ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Operating Activities:

Net earnings

$

454,011

$

199,525

$

1,418,845

$

698,214

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash from operating activities:

Provisions for losses on accounts receivable

1,512

977

7,540

5,584

Deferred income tax (benefit) expense

(6,033

)

5,499

(3,690

)

8,371

Stock compensation expense

12,087

17,407

69,385

62,498

Depreciation and amortization

12,897

14,339

51,312

56,959

Other, net

2,267

490

3,790

3,960

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Increase in accounts receivable

(491,830

)

(372,753

)

(1,869,827

)

(647,193

)

Increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses

272,280

228,523

1,041,805

430,452

Increase in deferred contract costs

(149,701

)

(89,560

)

(700,273

)

(189,447

)

Increase in contract liabilities

168,551

105,455

803,837

217,699

Increase (decrease) in income taxes payable, net

25,845

19,146

57,867

8,502

Decrease (increase) in other, net

3,111

12,612

(12,097

)

(630

)

Net cash from operating activities

304,997

141,660

868,494

654,969

Investing Activities:

Purchase of property and equipment

(11,447

)

(10,124

)

(36,247

)

(47,543

)

Other, net

(345

)

553

(398

)

1,516

Net cash from investing activities

(11,792

)

(9,571

)

(36,645

)

(46,027

)

Financing Activities:

Proceeds from borrowing on lines of credit, net

(56

)

32

7,512

43

Proceeds from issuance of common stock

6,672

12,329

106,105

186,345

Repurchases of common stock

(289,530

)

(18,162

)

(514,594

)

(332,387

)

Dividends Paid

(97,379

)

(88,114

)

(195,766

)

(174,929

)

Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards

-

-

(15,172

)

(10,566

)

Distributions to noncontrolling interest

-

-

(1,631

)

-

Net cash from financing activities

(380,293

)

(93,915

)

(613,546

)

(331,494

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(4,326

)

24,107

(17,402

)

19,852

Change in cash and cash equivalents

(91,414

)

62,281

200,901

297,300

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

1,820,106

1,465,510

1,527,791

1,230,491

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

1,728,692

$

1,527,791

$

1,728,692

$

1,527,791

Taxes Paid:

Income taxes

$

147,396

$

59,607

$

442,549

$

239,849

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.

Page 6 of 8

EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

Business Segment Information

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

UNITED

STATES

OTHER

NORTH

AMERICA

LATIN

AMERICA

NORTH

ASIA

SOUTH

ASIA

EUROPE

MIDDLE

EAST,

AFRICA

AND

INDIA

ELIMI-

NATIONS

CONSOLI-

DATED

For the three months ended December 31, 2021:

Revenues

$

1,337,772

128,240

63,013

2,154,243

740,305

682,819

291,040

(1,089

)

5,396,343

Directly related cost of transportation and other expenses1

$

760,915

70,450

39,072

1,824,159

615,659

485,732

231,171

(410

)

4,026,748

Salaries and other operating expenses2

$

300,474

33,033

15,908

160,862

58,360

135,422

42,682

(675

)

746,066

Operating income

$

276,383

24,757

8,033

169,222

66,286

61,665

17,187

(4

)

623,529

Identifiable assets at period end

$

3,699,748

265,872

122,327

1,587,659

572,980

1,089,963

350,843

(79,463

)

7,609,929

Capital expenditures

$

7,596

549

171

594

595

1,599

343

-

11,447

Depreciation and amortization

$

7,476

439

270

1,269

508

2,333

602

-

12,897

Equity

$

2,599,804

111,952

41,743

224,765

140,129

294,348

123,598

(38,348

)

3,497,991

For the three months ended December 31, 2020:

Revenues3

$

800,663

93,554

41,526

1,148,483

319,687

431,619

146,331

(1,028

)

2,980,835

Directly related cost of transportation and other expenses1,3

$

460,287

60,026

23,421

951,331

247,314

299,485

110,914

(529

)

2,152,249

Salaries and other operating expenses2

$

245,722

26,367

11,894

96,498

40,251

101,631

24,905

(493

)

546,775

Operating income

$

94,654

7,161

6,211

100,654

32,122

30,503

10,512

(6

)

281,811

Identifiable assets at period end

$

2,532,324

186,204

85,085

876,856

272,106

752,589

240,984

(18,645

)

4,927,503

Capital expenditures

$

3,328

194

66

417

1,229

2,976

1,914

-

10,124

Depreciation and amortization

$

9,235

498

284

1,283

493

2,091

455

-

14,339

Equity

$

1,928,945

67,243

32,273

241,155

121,411

196,637

114,369

(38,806

)

2,663,227

UNITED

STATES

OTHER

NORTH

AMERICA

LATIN

AMERICA

NORTH

ASIA

SOUTH

ASIA

EUROPE

MIDDLE

EAST,

AFRICA

AND

INDIA

ELIMI-

NATIONS

CONSOLI-

DATED

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021:

Revenues3

$

4,344,825

440,226

209,161

6,363,054

2,046,569

2,258,911

865,509

(4,738

)

16,523,517

Directly related cost of transportation and other expenses1,3

$

2,491,947

245,842

125,940

5,295,612

1,666,792

1,558,705

675,303

(1,986

)

12,058,155

Salaries and other operating expenses2

$

1,019,236

123,147

57,779

515,703

204,574

494,760

143,581

(2,744

)

2,556,036

Operating income

$

833,642

71,237

25,442

551,739

175,203

205,446

46,625

(8

)

1,909,326

Identifiable assets at period end

$

3,699,748

265,872

122,327

1,587,659

572,980

1,089,963

350,843

(79,463

)

7,609,929

Capital expenditures

$

19,527

983

471

1,786

2,057

9,507

1,916

-

36,247

Depreciation and amortization

$

29,826

1,780

1,079

5,047

1,965

9,228

2,387

-

51,312

Equity

$

2,599,804

111,952

41,743

224,765

140,129

294,348

123,598

(38,348

)

3,497,991

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020:

Revenues3

$

2,776,537

325,878

156,163

3,425,510

961,989

1,455,746

486,331

(3,761

)

9,584,393

Directly related cost of transportation and other expenses1,3

$

1,568,452

190,326

93,249

2,744,264

711,004

992,357

359,002

(1,952

)

6,656,702

Salaries and other operating expenses2

$

877,117

100,687

48,114

332,978

149,269

375,900

104,968

(1,779

)

1,987,254

Operating income

$

330,968

34,865

14,800

348,268

101,716

87,489

22,361

(30

)

940,437

Identifiable assets at period end

$

2,532,324

186,204

85,085

876,856

272,106

752,589

240,984

(18,645

)

4,927,503

Capital expenditures

$

31,604

1,886

564

2,202

2,264

6,394

2,629

-

47,543

Depreciation and amortization

$

37,081

1,946

1,194

4,961

1,876

8,029

1,872

-

56,959

Equity

$

1,928,945

67,243

32,273

241,155

121,411

196,637

114,369

(38,806

)

2,663,227

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.

Page 7 of 8

1Directly related cost of transportation and other expenses totals Operating Expenses from Airfreight services, Ocean freight and ocean services and Customs brokerage and other services as shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings.

2Salaries and other operating expenses totals Salaries and related, Rent and occupancy, Depreciation and amortization, Selling and promotion and Other as shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings.

3Beginning in the first quarter of 2019, the Company made changes to its process and presentation of freight services revenue and directly related transportation operating expenses with the objective that at each reporting level (reporting entity, segment and consolidated level) the gross revenue and associated directly related operating expenses be representative of the location where the services were performed, the operating expenses were incurred and where the revenues were earned. During the second quarter of 2021, management identified and corrected certain immaterial errors in the Company's historical financial statements primarily related to this process that was utilized through the first quarter of 2021. The process missed an intercompany elimination of revenues and an equal and offsetting amount of directly related transportation expenses, principally impacting airfreight services in North Asia. The errors overstated revenues and directly related transportation operating expenses by equal amounts in the consolidated statements of earnings. The errors had no impact on operating income, net earnings, and earnings per share nor any other financial statement amount. Further, the errors had no impact on the balance sheets, statements of shareholders' equity, other comprehensive income and cash flows.Historical amounts for business segment information have been revised and are presented on a comparable basis.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.

Page 8 of 8

Disclaimer

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 19:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
