    EXPD   US3021301094

EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.

(EXPD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:03 2022-08-02 pm EDT
102.41 USD   -3.82%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Expeditors International of Washington : REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 EPS OF $2.27 - Form 8-K

08/02/2022 | 01:22pm EDT
EXPEDITORS REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 EPS OF $2.27

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - August 2, 2022, Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) today announced second quarter 2022 financial results including the following highlights compared to the same quarter of 2021:

Diluted Net Earnings Attributable to Shareholders per share (EPS1) increased 23% to $2.27

Net Earnings Attributable to Shareholders increased 19% to $378 million

Operating Income increased 23% to $506 million

Revenues increased 28% to $4.6 billion

Airfreight tonnage volume and ocean container volume decreased 17% and 11%, respectively

"This was the strongest second quarter in our company's history, even while our air and ocean volumes were soft compared to a year ago," said Jeffrey S. Musser, President and Chief Executive Officer. "During the second quarter we continued the recovery from the February cyber-attack and re-established digital connections with many of our customers, which limited our ability to move cargo through our systems. We also experienced a significant drop in volumes in China due to the various lockdowns that resulted in factories not operating and cargo being unavailable to ship. We believe the volume changes are primarily related to timing of our recovery from the cyber-attack, our significant market presence in China, as well as a slowing economy and an overall drop in demand. We simply cannot say enough about the quality of our employees and their commitment to our customers over the last couple of years. Our experiences during the pandemic and recovery from the cyber-attack have tested the will of our staff, as well as the strength and commitment of our service providers and customers.

"Looking at the current environment, our perspective is that there is a great deal of uncertainty in the marketplace. Buy and sell rates have come down from their peaks but remain elevated and out of balance by historical standards. We see signs that the global economy has started to slow and that capacity is no longer severely constrained relative to demand that has also come down from earlier peaks. Nevertheless, airline belly capacity in many markets has not bounced back and we continued to access additional capacity by using air charters to meet shipper demand. Ocean transit times continued to be stretched by port congestion and many ongoing shortages of equipment, labor, and warehousing space. Various onshore bottlenecks further impacted many of our ocean and air lanes, in addition to affecting our customs business due to record high drayage, storage, delivery, demurrage, and detention costs at destination. We do not see signs that these conditions are likely to improve significantly any time soon. The unpredictability of COVID restrictions and lockdowns in China, as well as route restrictions and sanctions from the Ukraine conflict, continue to make global shipping a highly challenging business right now. But the strength of our organization and culture is in bringing order to chaos to service the needs of our customers by accessing capacity and delivering solutions despite the many disruptions."

Bradley S. Powell, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, added, "All of our products performed well during the quarter and we returned $659 million to shareholders in repurchased stock and dividends. Given the current economic uncertainty and government actions aimed at taming inflation, along with the ongoing challenges

_______________________

1Diluted earnings attributable to shareholders per share.

NOTE: See Disclaimer on Forward-Looking Statements in this release.

throughout the global supply chain, we believe that rates will continue to be highly volatile at least through the end of the year, while generally continuing to trend downwards from their highs over the longer-term. We are no strangers to uncertainty and remain highly disciplined and focused on our customers' need for capacity and solutions. We will continue to explore ways to further enhance our already strong efficiencies as we continue to adapt to the current operating environment."

Expeditors is a global logistics company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The Company employs trained professionals in 176 district offices and numerous branch locations located on six continents linked into a seamless worldwide network through an integrated information management system. Services include the consolidation or forwarding of air and ocean freight, customs brokerage, vendor consolidation, cargo insurance, time-definite transportation, order management, warehousing and distribution and customized logistics solutions.

Disclaimer on Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements," based on management's views with respect to future events and underlying assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the financial and operational impact of the cyber-attack; the future stabilization of supply/demand imbalance and rate volatility; the continued unsettled operating environment due to uncertain air and ocean capacity; volatile air and ocean pricing and uneven demand for such services; port congestion; equipment imbalances; labor shortages; insufficient warehouse and pier space; trade disruptions; rising fuels costs; the conflict in Ukraine; signs of a slowing economy and drop in demand; and the uneven lifting of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions around the world. Future financial performance could differ materially because of factors such as: our ability to leverage the strength of our carrier relationships to secure space; the strength of our non-asset-based operating model; our expectation that the supply/demand imbalance, rate volatility, and various on-shore bottlenecks are unlikely to improve any time soon; our ability to fully re-open our offices for return-to-work; our ability to continue to enhance our productivity; our ability to invest in our strategic efforts to explore new areas for profitable growth; our ability to avoid another material cyber-attack; and our ability to remain a strong, healthy, unified and resilient organization. The ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could have the effect of heightening many of the other risks described in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, including, without limitation, those related to the success of our strategy and desire to maintain historical unitary profitability, our ability to attract and retain customers, our ability to manage costs, interruptions to our information technology systems, the ability of third-party providers to perform and potential litigation as updated by our reports on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These and other factors are discussed in the Company's regulatory filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those in "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and the Company's most recent Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of this date and the Company does not assume any obligation to update them except as required by law.

_______________________

1Diluted earnings attributable to shareholders per share.

NOTE: See Disclaimer on Forward-Looking Statements in this release.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.

Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release, August 2, 2022

Financial Highlights for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited)

(in 000's of US dollars except per share data)

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change

Revenues

$

4,603,312

$

3,609,093

28%

$

9,267,610

$

6,807,913

36%

Directly related cost of transportation and

other expenses1

$

3,440,948

$

2,598,633

32%

$

6,957,059

$

4,845,917

44%

Salaries and other operating expenses2

$

656,382

$

599,815

9%

$

1,342,809

$

1,165,836

15%

Operating income

$

505,982

$

410,645

23%

$

967,742

$

796,160

22%

Net earnings attributable to shareholders

$

377,805

$

316,372

19%

$

723,914

$

603,592

20%

Diluted earnings attributable to

shareholders per share

$

2.27

$

1.84

23%

$

4.31

$

3.52

22%

Basic earnings attributable to shareholders

per share

$

2.29

$

1.87

22%

$

4.35

$

3.57

22%

Diluted weighted average shares

outstanding

166,474

171,677

(3)%

167,980

171,660

(2)%

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

165,092

169,210

(2)%

166,423

169,140

(2)%

1

Directly related cost of transportation and other expenses totals Operating Expenses from Airfreight services, Ocean freight and ocean services and Customs brokerage and other services as shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings.

2

Salaries and other operating expenses totals Salaries and related, Rent and occupancy, Depreciation and amortization, Selling and promotion and Other as shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings.

Financial Impact of the Cyber-Attack

In the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company incurred, as a result of our inability to timely process and move shipments through ports, approximately $22 million and $62 million, respectively, in incremental demurrage charges, where the Company has direct liability for this obligation. These costs are recorded in customs brokerage and other services expenses.

Additionally, principally in the first quarter, the Company incurred investigation, recovery, and remediation expenses, including costs to recover its operational and accounting systems and to enhance cybersecurity protections. These costs are primarily comprised of various consulting services including cybersecurity experts, outside legal advisors, and other IT professional expenses. The Company also recorded estimated liabilities for potential shipment-related claims. Total amounts recorded for the items above for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 were approximately $6 million and $28 million, respectively, and are reported in other operating expenses. The Company does not expect to incur significant capital expenditures as a result of the cyber-attack.

The Company may incur additional expenses which could include third-party expenses, incremental information services costs, legal fees, or indemnities to customers or business partners. When the Company's operating systems were down, many customers worked with other providers to meet their logistics needs, resulting in lower shipment volumes in the first quarter and to a lesser extent in the second quarter for which the financial impact on revenues and operating income cannot be quantified. Such costs and the ongoing impacts from the down time caused by the cyber-attack could have a further material adverse impact on the Company's business, revenues, expenses, results of operations, cash flows and reputation. The Company is unable to estimate the ultimate direct and indirect financial impacts of this cyber-attack.

Employee Full-time Equivalents as of June 30,

2022

2021

North America

7,752

6,949

Europe

4,127

3,700

North Asia

2,490

2,416

South Asia

1,824

1,671

Middle East, Africa and India

1,543

1,496

Latin America

853

781

Information Systems

1,093

968

Corporate

414

399

Total

20,096

18,380

Second quarter year-over-year

percentage decrease:

2022

Airfreight

kilos

Ocean freight

FEU

April

(24)%

(13)%

May

(13)%

(11)%

June

(13)%

(10)%

Quarter

(17)%

(11)%

During the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, we repurchased 5 million shares of common stock at $109.81 per share. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, we repurchased 0.5 million and 1.4 million shares of common stock at an average price of $124.94 and $104.20 per share, respectively.

Investors may submit written questions via e-mail to: investor@expeditors.com. Questions received by the end of business on August 5, 2022 will be considered in management's 8-K "Responses to Selected Questions."

EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

June 30,

2022

December 31,

2021

Assets:

Current Assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,976,971

$

1,728,692

Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit loss of

$7,636 at June 30, 2022 and $6,686 at December 31, 2021

3,469,833

3,810,286

Deferred contract costs

745,577

987,266

Other

137,768

108,801

Total current assets

6,330,149

6,635,045

Property and equipment, less accumulated depreciation and

amortization of $554,252 at June 30, 2022 and $541,677 at

December 31, 2021

495,328

487,870

Operating lease right-of-use assets

491,630

459,158

Goodwill

7,927

7,927

Deferred federal and state income taxes, net

19,413

729

Other assets, net

16,695

19,200

Total assets

$

7,361,142

$

7,609,929

Liabilities:

Current Liabilities:

Accounts payable

1,914,979

2,012,461

Accrued liabilities, primarily salaries and related costs

473,644

403,625

Contract liabilities

867,467

1,142,026

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

88,112

82,019

Federal, state and foreign income taxes

66,864

86,166

Total current liabilities

3,411,066

3,726,297

Noncurrent portion of operating lease liabilities

414,813

385,641

Commitments and contingencies

-

-

Shareholders' Equity:

Preferred stock, none issued

-

-

Common stock, par value $0.01 per share. Issued and

outstanding: 162,931 shares at June 30, 2022 and 167,210

shares at December 31, 2021

1,629

1,672

Additional paid-in capital

137

3,160

Retained earnings

3,717,316

3,620,008

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(193,834

)

(130,414

)

Total shareholders' equity

3,525,248

3,494,426

Noncontrolling interest

10,015

3,565

Total equity

3,535,263

3,497,991

Total liabilities and equity

$

7,361,142

$

7,609,929

02-August-2022

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.

Page 5 of 2

EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenues:

Airfreight services

$

1,602,566

$

1,523,569

$

3,201,121

$

2,849,484

Ocean freight and ocean services

1,759,646

1,098,550

3,735,892

2,052,462

Customs brokerage and other services

1,241,100

986,974

2,330,597

1,905,967

Total revenues

4,603,312

3,609,093

9,267,610

6,807,913

Operating Expenses:

Airfreight services

1,212,503

1,136,328

2,355,049

2,090,872

Ocean freight and ocean services

1,402,365

862,251

3,002,608

1,604,686

Customs brokerage and other services

826,080

600,054

1,599,402

1,150,359

Salaries and related

508,222

481,186

1,047,162

933,291

Rent and occupancy

51,598

45,366

102,526

90,646

Depreciation and amortization

14,254

12,675

27,229

25,662

Selling and promotion

5,887

3,172

9,935

6,242

Other

76,421

57,416

155,957

109,995

Total operating expenses

4,097,330

3,198,448

8,299,868

6,011,753

Operating income

505,982

410,645

967,742

796,160

Other Income (Expense):

Interest income

2,720

2,188

4,612

4,134

Other, net

106

2,649

7,633

5,649

Other income, net

2,826

4,837

12,245

9,783

Earnings before income taxes

508,808

415,482

979,987

805,943

Income tax expense

126,582

98,508

248,281

201,019

Net earnings

382,226

316,974

731,706

604,924

Less net earnings attributable to the noncontrolling

interest

4,421

602

7,792

1,332

Net earnings attributable to shareholders

$

377,805

$

316,372

$

723,914

$

603,592

Diluted earnings attributable to shareholders per share

$

2.27

$

1.84

$

4.31

$

3.52

Basic earnings attributable to shareholders per share

$

2.29

$

1.87

$

4.35

$

3.57

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

166,474

171,677

167,980

171,660

Weighted average basic shares outstanding

165,092

169,210

166,423

169,140

02-August-2022

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.

Page 6 of 2

EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Operating Activities:

Net earnings

$

382,226

$

316,974

$

731,706

$

604,924

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash from

operating activities:

Provisions for losses on accounts receivable

4,763

1,090

4,347

2,289

Deferred income tax (benefit) expense

(8,622

)

1,850

(11,858

)

10,001

Stock compensation expense

25,518

30,909

37,121

42,094

Depreciation and amortization

14,254

12,675

27,229

25,662

Other, net

(1,746

)

346

(1,291

)

897

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable

378,291

(410,783

)

245,943

(663,697

)

(Decrease) increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses

(133,171

)

99,944

7,020

333,182

Decrease (increase) in deferred contract costs

37,138

(150,382

)

211,068

(221,640

)

(Decrease) increase in contract liabilities

(45,574

)

174,504

(238,931

)

254,094

Decrease in income taxes payable, net

(93,430

)

(47,994

)

(47,171

)

(1,356

)

(Increase) decrease in other, net

(1,001

)

1,164

7,409

(324

)

Net cash from operating activities

558,646

30,297

972,592

386,126

Investing Activities:

Purchase of property and equipment

(38,158

)

(6,539

)

(52,570

)

(14,930

)

Other, net

(134

)

138

(55

)

104

Net cash from investing activities

(38,292

)

(6,401

)

(52,625

)

(14,826

)

Financing Activities:

Proceeds from borrowing on lines of credit, net

28,571

174

48,061

89

Proceeds from issuance of common stock

5,682

22,711

11,433

42,468

Repurchases of common stock

(549,065

)

(62,472

)

(549,065

)

(148,469

)

Dividends paid

(109,828

)

(98,387

)

(109,828

)

(98,387

)

Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity

awards

(11,851

)

(13,893

)

(19,333

)

(15,168

)

Net cash from financing activities

(636,491

)

(151,867

)

(618,732

)

(219,467

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(46,518

)

8,699

(52,956

)

(5,503

)

Change in cash and cash equivalents

(162,655

)

(119,272

)

248,279

146,330

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

2,139,626

1,793,393

1,728,692

1,527,791

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

1,976,971

$

1,674,121

$

1,976,971

$

1,674,121

Taxes Paid:

Income taxes

$

236,791

$

143,959

$

314,751

$

190,536

02-August-2022

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.

Page 7 of 2

EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

Business Segment Information

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

UNITED

STATES

OTHER

NORTH

AMERICA

LATIN

AMERICA

NORTH

ASIA

SOUTH

ASIA

EUROPE

MIDDLE

EAST,

AFRICA

AND

INDIA

ELIMI-

NATIONS

CONSOLI-

DATED

For the three months ended June 30, 2022:

Revenues

$

1,265,363

144,988

66,136

1,582,475

611,246

658,307

275,948

(1,151

)

4,603,312

Directly related cost of transportation

and other expenses1

$

797,179

85,806

43,298

1,323,354

507,473

464,399

220,162

(723

)

3,440,948

Salaries and other operating expenses2

$

314,726

31,308

14,496

104,896

38,728

115,394

37,258

(424

)

656,382

Operating income

$

153,458

27,874

8,342

154,225

65,045

78,514

18,528

(4

)

505,982

Identifiable assets at period end

$

3,681,137

304,799

144,303

1,275,808

554,166

1,081,246

365,532

(45,849

)

7,361,142

Capital expenditures

$

26,394

1,038

177

766

436

7,666

1,681

-

38,158

Equity

$

2,435,088

127,428

54,762

307,453

217,437

297,572

134,388

(38,865

)

3,535,263

For the three months ended June 30, 2021:

Revenues

$

997,567

101,465

46,981

1,309,382

417,718

544,949

192,186

(1,155

)

3,609,093

Directly related cost of transportation

and other expenses1

$

566,882

59,311

25,952

1,086,641

335,219

376,856

148,290

(518

)

2,598,633

Salaries and other operating expenses2

$

241,121

31,300

14,735

106,812

49,046

123,408

34,026

(633

)

599,815

Operating income

$

189,564

10,854

6,294

115,929

33,453

44,685

9,870

(4

)

410,645

Identifiable assets at period end

$

2,972,363

196,558

102,296

1,114,475

377,370

929,706

291,406

(31,003

)

5,953,171

Capital expenditures

$

2,905

64

72

400

532

2,100

466

-

6,539

Equity

$

2,163,114

80,802

36,316

318,111

146,583

255,006

128,148

(44,429

)

3,083,651

UNITED

STATES

OTHER

NORTH

AMERICA

LATIN

AMERICA

NORTH

ASIA

SOUTH

ASIA

EUROPE

MIDDLE

EAST,

AFRICA

AND

INDIA

ELIMI-

NATIONS

CONSOLI-

DATED

For the six months ended June 30, 2022:

Revenues

$

2,506,587

249,598

123,843

3,351,491

1,257,575

1,234,098

546,629

(2,211

)

9,267,610

Directly related cost of transportation

and other expenses1

$

1,560,602

150,038

77,155

2,803,447

1,046,356

882,019

438,262

(820

)

6,957,059

Salaries and other operating expenses2

$

648,375

56,177

27,597

228,009

84,057

224,663

75,300

(1,369

)

1,342,809

Operating income

$

297,610

43,383

19,091

320,035

127,162

127,416

33,067

(22

)

967,742

Identifiable assets at period end

$

3,681,137

304,799

144,303

1,275,808

554,166

1,081,246

365,532

(45,849

)

7,361,142

Capital expenditures

$

35,871

2,116

286

1,297

726

9,724

2,550

-

52,570

Equity

$

2,435,088

127,428

54,762

307,453

217,437

297,572

134,388

(38,865

)

3,535,263

For the six months ended June 30, 2021:

Revenues

$

1,872,957

195,582

91,845

2,518,430

767,484

1,011,282

352,692

(2,359

)

6,807,913

Directly related cost of transportation

and other expenses1

$

1,069,517

112,361

52,652

2,054,170

605,163

683,765

269,399

(1,110

)

4,845,917

Salaries and other operating expenses2

$

479,819

57,037

27,112

213,732

92,211

232,863

64,301

(1,239

)

1,165,836

Operating income

$

323,621

26,184

12,081

250,528

70,110

94,654

18,992

(10

)

796,160

Identifiable assets at period end

$

2,972,363

196,558

102,296

1,114,475

377,370

929,706

291,406

(31,003

)

5,953,171

Capital expenditures

$

5,930

186

125

757

1,111

5,654

1,167

-

14,930

Equity

$

2,163,114

80,802

36,316

318,111

146,583

255,006

128,148

(44,429

)

3,083,651

1Directly related cost of transportation and other expenses totals operating expenses from Airfreight services, Ocean freight and ocean services and Customs brokerage and other services as shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings.

2Salaries and other operating expenses totals salaries and related, rent and occupancy, depreciation and amortization, selling and promotion and other as shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings.

02-August-2022

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.

Page 8 of 2

Disclaimer

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 17:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
