Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2023 EPS of $1.45

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) today announced first quarter 2023 financial results including the following comparisons to the same quarter of 2022:

Diluted Net Earnings Attributable to Shareholders per share (EPS 1 ) decreased 29% to $1.45

) decreased 29% to $1.45 Net Earnings Attributable to Shareholders decreased 35% to $226 million

Operating Income decreased 40% to $276 million

Revenues decreased 44% to $2.6 billion

Airfreight tonnage volume decreased 6% and ocean container volume decreased 26%

“Operating conditions during the first quarter of 2023 were very similar to what we experienced in the fourth quarter of 2022, when shippers swiftly adapted to increased consumer caution and slowing demand for their products, while also battling inflation and tighter financing,” said Jeffrey S. Musser, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our business continued to be impacted by comparatively soft demand, along with significantly reduced buy and sell rates relative to what we experienced during the pandemic. We are adapting and working diligently to bring expenses in line with lower revenue by lowering headcount and payroll expenses without resorting to layoffs.

“Following the steep drop in volumes and rates in the fourth quarter, the economic challenges continued to impact all of our businesses during the first quarter. With supply chains largely normalized, average sell rates in air fell ahead of declining buy rates, and tonnage also declined. Ocean volumes were lower and sell rates also fell faster than buy rates, while carrier capacity is no longer constrained and schedules have become more regular. Revenues in Customs Brokerage and Other Services also declined and expenses were significantly lower compared to a year ago because supply-chain congestion largely cleared and there were fewer costs incurred related to the February 2022 cyber-attack.

“Throughout our long history, we have demonstrated an ability to adapt to change. Wherever we look, there is uncertainty with the global economy and our industry is now very far removed from the pandemic days when capacity was extremely constrained and the ports were gridlocked. For the time being, everyone from ocean and air carriers to shippers are highly focused on everything impacting their bottom line, including the cost of moving goods.”

Bradley S. Powell, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, added, “We are adjusting well to the current operating environment of lower tonnage and volumes and unpredictable buy and sell rates, and we are working diligently to gain efficiencies and bring expenses in line with revenue. Compared to the year-ago period, which was significantly impacted by the February 2022 cyber-attack, salaries and related costs decreased 17% on lower commissions and bonuses as a result of lower revenues and operating income. Those cost decreases demonstrate the power behind our incentive-based compensation structure, which rewards our people when financial results are strong, and naturally incentivizes them to make adjustments based on volumes and improve efficiency when financial results are less robust. We continue to carefully monitor cash flow from operations, which exceeded $546 million in the first quarter of 2023, and we returned $213 million to shareholders via repurchases of common stock.”

Expeditors is a global logistics company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The Company employs trained professionals in 176 district offices and numerous branch locations located on six continents linked into a seamless worldwide network through an integrated information management system. Services include the consolidation or forwarding of air and ocean freight, customs brokerage, vendor consolidation, cargo insurance, time-definite transportation, order management, warehousing and distribution and customized logistics solutions.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release, May 2, 2023 Financial Highlights for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 (Unaudited) (in 000's of US dollars except share data) Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 % Change Revenues $ 2,592,589 $ 4,664,298 (44)% Directly related cost of transportation and other expenses 1 $ 1,719,102 $ 3,516,111 (51)% Salaries and other operating expenses 2 $ 597,518 $ 686,427 (13)% Operating income 3 $ 275,969 $ 461,760 (40)% Net earnings attributable to shareholders $ 226,011 $ 346,109 (35)% Diluted earnings attributable to shareholders per share $ 1.45 $ 2.05 (29)% Basic earnings attributable to shareholders per share $ 1.47 $ 2.07 (29)% Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 155,472 169,216 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 154,164 167,499

____________________ 1Directly related cost of transportation and other expenses totals Operating Expenses from Airfreight services, Ocean freight and ocean services and Customs brokerage and other services as shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings. 2Salaries and other operating expenses totals Salaries and related, Rent and occupancy, Depreciation and amortization, Selling and promotion and Other as shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings. 3Operating income in the first quarter 2022 includes $62 million in expenses incurred as a result of the Company's global systems downtime and investigation, recovery and remediation efforts caused by a targeted cyber-attack that occurred in that quarter.

During the three months ended March 31, 2023, we repurchased 1,959 million shares of common stock at an average price of $108.98 per share, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022 when we did not repurchase any shares of common stock.

2022 North America 7,455 7,778 7,718 Europe 4,089 4,228 4,020 North Asia 2,385 2,448 2,511 South Asia 1,790 1,851 1,790 Middle East, Africa and India 1,502 1,540 1,527 Latin America 816 859 832 Information Systems 1,220 1,173 1,042 Corporate 424 425 427 Total 19,681 20,302 19,867

FEU January (27)% (23)% February (10)% (25)% March 33% (29)% Quarter (6)% (26)%

____________________ 1February and March 2022 air and ocean activity was significantly reduced due to the Company’s global systems downtime experienced as result of a cyber-attack that occurred in the first quarter 2022, affecting comparability with the first quarter 2023 results. Investors may submit written questions via e-mail to: investor@expeditors.com. Questions received by the end of business on May 5, 2023 will be considered in management's 8-K “Responses to Selected Questions.”

EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets: Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,350,794 $ 2,034,131 Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit loss of $8,358 at March 31, 2023 and $9,466 at December 31, 2022 1,604,467 2,107,645 Deferred contract costs 195,670 257,545 Other 106,080 118,696 Total current assets 4,257,011 4,518,017 Property and equipment, less accumulated depreciation and amortization $577,841 at March 31, 2023 and $567,757 at December 31, 2022 500,482 501,916 Operating lease right-of-use assets 509,019 507,503 Goodwill 7,927 7,927 Deferred federal and state income taxes, net 38,093 37,449 Other assets, net 20,045 17,622 Total assets $ 5,332,577 $ 5,590,434 Liabilities: Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 950,907 $ 1,108,996 Accrued expenses, primarily salaries and related costs 432,816 479,262 Contract liabilities 244,667 323,101 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 98,469 95,621 Federal, state and foreign income taxes 33,197 47,075 Total current liabilities 1,760,056 2,054,055 Noncurrent portion of operating lease liabilities 422,153 422,844 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ Equity: Preferred stock, none issued — — Common stock, par value $0.01 per share. Issued and outstanding: 152,712 shares at March 31, 2023 and 154,313 shares at December 31, 2022 1,527 1,543 Additional paid-in capital — 139 Retained earnings 3,336,140 3,310,892 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (190,498 ) (202,553 ) Total shareholders’ equity 3,147,169 3,110,021 Noncontrolling interest 3,199 3,514 Total equity 3,150,368 3,113,535 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,332,577 $ 5,590,434

EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenues: Airfreight services $ 904,903 $ 1,598,555 Ocean freight and ocean services 697,307 1,976,246 Customs brokerage and other services 990,379 1,089,497 Total revenues 2,592,589 4,664,298 Operating Expenses: Airfreight services 666,022 1,142,546 Ocean freight and ocean services 483,682 1,600,243 Customs brokerage and other services 569,398 773,322 Salaries and related 449,848 538,940 Rent and occupancy 57,632 50,928 Depreciation and amortization 15,261 12,975 Selling and promotion 6,384 4,048 Other 68,393 79,536 Total operating expenses 2,316,620 4,202,538 Operating income 275,969 461,760 Other Income (Expense): Interest income 18,775 1,892 Interest expense (2,645 ) (503 ) Other, net 8,479 8,030 Other income (expense), net 24,609 9,419 Earnings before income taxes 300,578 471,179 Income tax expense 74,580 121,699 Net earnings 225,998 349,480 Less net (losses) earnings attributable to the noncontrolling interest (13 ) 3,371 Net earnings attributable to shareholders $ 226,011 $ 346,109 Diluted earnings attributable to shareholders per share $ 1.45 $ 2.05 Basic earnings attributable to shareholders per share $ 1.47 $ 2.07 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 155,472 169,216 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 154,164 167,499

EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) For the three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Operating Activities: Net earnings $ 225,998 $ 349,480 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash from operating activities: Provisions for losses (recoveries) on accounts receivable 1,072 (416 ) Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 2,036 (3,236 ) Stock compensation expense 12,488 11,603 Depreciation and amortization 15,261 12,975 Other, net 1,159 455 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable 508,606 (132,348 ) (Decrease) increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities (202,923 ) 140,191 Decrease in deferred contract costs 67,621 173,930 Decrease in contract liabilities (84,447 ) (193,357 ) Increase in income taxes payable, net 91 46,259 (Increase) decrease in other, net (550 ) 8,410 Net cash from operating activities 546,412 413,946 Investing Activities: Purchase of property and equipment (10,126 ) (14,412 ) Other, net 575 79 Net cash from investing activities (9,551 ) (14,333 ) Financing Activities: Payments on borrowings on lines of credit (26,402 ) (3,102 ) Proceeds from borrowings on lines of credit 11,495 22,592 Proceeds from issuance of common stock 9,288 5,751 Repurchases of common stock (213,502 ) — Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (7,445 ) (7,482 ) Net cash from financing activities (226,566 ) 17,759 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 6,368 (6,438 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents 316,663 410,934 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 2,034,131 1,728,692 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 2,350,794 $ 2,139,626 Taxes Paid: Income taxes $ 70,786 $ 77,960

March 31, 2023: Revenues $ 945,494 109,850 54,695 582,421 224,127 534,464 142,703 (1,165 ) 2,592,589 Directly related cost of transportation and other expenses1 $ 539,957 69,205 32,302 452,342 157,623 372,260 95,949 (536 ) 1,719,102 Salaries and other operating expenses2 $ 267,683 35,824 19,502 71,140 46,798 127,372 29,832 (633 ) 597,518 Operating income (loss) $ 137,854 4,821 2,891 58,939 19,706 34,832 16,922 4 275,969 Identifiable assets at period end $ 3,005,502 206,459 119,334 633,970 284,028 844,049 254,458 (15,223 ) 5,332,577 Capital expenditures $ 5,444 469 230 590 167 2,983 243 — 10,126 Equity $ 2,284,489 35,977 57,026 317,325 153,321 191,116 154,143 (43,029 ) 3,150,368 For the three months ended

March 31, 2022: Revenues $ 1,241,224 104,610 57,707 1,769,016 646,329 575,791 270,681 (1,060 ) 4,664,298 Directly related cost of transportation and other expenses1 $ 763,423 64,232 33,857 1,480,093 538,883 417,620 218,100 (97 ) 3,516,111 Salaries and other operating expenses2 $ 333,649 24,869 13,101 123,113 45,329 109,269 38,042 (945 ) 686,427 Operating income $ 144,152 15,509 10,749 165,810 62,117 48,902 14,539 (18 ) 461,760 Identifiable assets at period end $ 4,199,798 283,674 147,391 1,329,469 591,672 1,076,451 358,722 (31,184 ) 7,955,993 Capital expenditures $ 9,477 1,078 109 531 290 2,058 869 — 14,412 Equity $ 2,753,888 108,208 52,188 337,802 189,168 317,436 133,250 (42,609 ) 3,849,331

1 Directly related cost of transportation and other expenses totals Operating Expenses from Airfreight services, Ocean freight and ocean services and Customs brokerage and other services as shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings. 2 Salaries and other operating expenses totals Salaries and related, Rent and occupancy, Depreciation and amortization, Selling and promotion and Other as shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings.

