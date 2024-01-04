If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in Expensify common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about November 11, 2021 (the "IPO" or "Offering") and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/EXFY.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Expensify, Inc. ("Expensify" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EXFY) and reminds investors of the January 29, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Offering Documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and was not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation. Specifically, the Offering Documents made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Expensify's revenue growth was highly susceptible to structural and macroeconomic headwinds; (2) as a result, the Company overstated the efficacy of its business model and the likelihood it would meet the long-term growth projections touted in the Offering Documents; (3) accordingly, the Company's post-IPO financial position and/or business prospects were overstated; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On October 15, 2021, Expensify filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the SEC in connection with the IPO, which, after several amendments, was declared effective by the SEC on November 9, 2021 (the "Registration Statement").

On or about November 11, 2021, pursuant to the Offering Documents, Expensify conducted its IPO, selling 9.73 million shares priced at $27.00 per share.

On November 12, 2021, Expensify filed a prospectus on Form 424B4 with the SEC in connection with the IPO, which incorporated and formed part of the Registration Statement (the "Prospectus" and, together with the Registration Statement, the "Offering Documents").

On June 12, 2023, Morgan Stanley downgraded Expensify to Underweight from Equal-weight, citing structural headwinds and the Company's risk-reward profile.

On this news, Expensify's stock price fell $0.45 per share, or 6.28%, to close at $6.72 per share on June 12, 2023.

Then, on August 8, 2023, Expensify issued a press release announcing its second quarter 2023 financial and operating results. Among other items, Expensify reported GAAP EPS of -$0.14, missing consensus estimate of -$0.07, and revenue of $38.9 million, which likewise missed the consensus estimate of $41.5 million. Expensify also withdrew its previously issued revenue growth guidance. Following Expensify's disclosures, JMP Securities downgraded the Company to Market Perform from Market Outperform.

On this news, Expensify's stock price fell $1.69 per share, or 28.55%, to close at $4.23 per share on August 9, 2023.

Finally, after the market closed on November 7, 2023, Expensify issued a press release announcing third quarter 2023 financial and operating results that once again missed consensus estimates amid macroeconomic headwinds. Among other items, Expensify reported a Q3 GAAP loss of $0.21 per share and a 14.1% year-over-year revenue decline.

On this news, Expensify's stock price fell $1.07 per share, or 36.89%, to close at $1.83 per share on November 8, 2023.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Expensify's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

