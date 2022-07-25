Log in
09:04aExpensiCon, the World's Only Accounting and Fintech Festival Hosted by Expensify, Is Back in Italy For 2023
BU
07/18Expensify's Shares Surge After BofA Securities Upgrade
MT
07/18BofA Securities Upgrades Expensify to Buy From Neutral, Adjusts Price Target to $25 From $20
MT
ExpensiCon, the World's Only Accounting and Fintech Festival Hosted by Expensify, Is Back in Italy For 2023

07/25/2022 | 09:04am EDT
The invite-only, all-expenses-paid event at Borgo Egnazia in Puglia will bring together 100 of the top accounting firms and fintech players from around the globe to kickstart the creation of an industry-changing community

Expensify, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXFY), a payments superapp that helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money across expenses, corporate cards and bills, today announced the return of ExpensiCon on May 18-22, 2023, in Puglia, Italy. An exclusive group of world-class accountants and fintech titans are invited to the Italian countryside for five days of community building, thought leadership, networking, roundtable sessions, and surprise events amongst the olive groves. Previous ExpensiCons in Bora Bora and Maui included attendees from PwC, Deloitte, BDO, CLA, Baker Tilly, and EisnerAmper, as well as fireside chats with Travis Kalanick of Uber, Zach Nelson of NetSuite, and Rod Drury of Xero.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220725005172/en/

"ExpensiCon is how we share our motto 'Live Rich, Have Fun, and Save The World' with our top partners and industry thought leaders to build a new type of community that’s laser focused on the future,” says David Barrett, founder and CEO of Expensify. “And what better place to kick things off than a five-star luxury retreat, worlds away from the distractions of everyday life? It’s the perfect environment to grow productive relationships with the most brilliant minds, and focus on solving the industry’s most pressing problems.”

The event will include a mix of keynotes, roundtable discussions, fireside chats, 1-on-1 networking opportunities and strategy sessions, and VIP events. In addition, attendees and their guests will also experience the beauty of Puglia on curated relationship-building excursions throughout the region that feature pasta making, wine tasting, yacht tours, and more.

Founder & Chief Solutions Officer of QA Business and previous ExpensiCon attendee Clayton Oates mentions, "One thing I loved about how Expensify approached ExpensiCon is that they threw out conventional wisdom about events. Rather than throwing a large-scale, content-rich event focused on short-term impact, at a boring convention center, they instead focused on laying a foundation for collaboration within and outside the accounting profession. Expensify's long-term view, balanced agenda, and ability to create magical experiences in the world's most stunning locations really contribute to the attendees getting the most out of the experience. ExpensiCon is the one event you don't want to miss."

To secure your invite, learn more at expensicon.com.

About Expensify

Expensify is a payments superapp that helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. More than 12 million people use Expensify's free features, which include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay, and travel booking in one app. All free. Whether you own a small business, manage a team, or close the books for your clients, Expensify makes it easy so you have more time to focus on what really matters.


