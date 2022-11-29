Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Expensify, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EXFY   US30219Q1067

EXPENSIFY, INC.

(EXFY)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-28 pm EST
8.560 USD   -2.84%
09:12aExpensify Announces $6 Million in Share Repurchases, Bringing Year to Date Total to $10 Million (including Net Share Settlement)
BU
11/22Expensify, Inc. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/14Insider Sell: Expensify
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Expensify Announces $6 Million in Share Repurchases, Bringing Year to Date Total to $10 Million (including Net Share Settlement)

11/29/2022 | 09:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The company completes purchases of 599,080 common shares on the open market

Expensify, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXFY), a payments superapp that helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money across expenses, corporate cards and bills, announced today that after their Q3 earnings call on November 10th, 2022, the company purchased 599,080 shares of its common stock on the open market. This brings the total dollar amount the company has spent reducing share count to $10 million year to date (including $4 million in net share settlement of vested equity incentive awards).

The company previously announced that its Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase program with authorization to purchase up to $50 million of shares of its Class A common stock.

The share repurchase program is designed to return value to shareholders by offsetting dilution from stock issuances and reducing share count over time. Expensify may repurchase shares from time to time through open market purchases, in privately negotiated transactions or by other means, including through the use of trading plans intended to qualify under Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, in accordance with applicable securities laws and other restrictions. The timing and total amount of stock repurchases will depend upon business, economic and market conditions, corporate and regulatory requirements, prevailing stock prices, restrictions under the terms of our loan agreements and other considerations. This program has no termination date, may be suspended or discontinued at any time and does not obligate the company to acquire any amount of common stock.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1955. These statements include statements regarding our intended share repurchases and expected shareholder benefits; expected funding through cash generated from operations; and our expected future free cash flow generation. As a result, our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “shall,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “goal,” “objective,” “seeks,” or “continue” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: the economic, political and social impact of, and uncertainty relating to, the COVID-19 pandemic; the war in Ukraine and escalating geopolitical tensions as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine; our expectations regarding our financial performance and future operating performance; our ability to attract and retain members, expand usage of our platform, sell subscriptions to our platform and convert individuals and organizations into paying customers; the timing and success of new features, integrations, capabilities and enhancements by us, or by competitors to their products, or any other changes in the competitive landscape of our market; the amount and timing of operating expenses and capital expenditures that we may incur to maintain and expand our business and operations to remain competitive; the sufficiency of our cash, cash equivalents and investments to meet our liquidity needs; our ability to make required payments under and to comply with the various requirements of our current and future indebtedness; our ability to effectively manage our exposure to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; the increased expenses associated with being a public company; the size of our addressable markets, market share and market trends; anticipated trends, developments and challenges in our industry, business and the highly competitive markets in which we operate; our expectations regarding our income tax liabilities and the adequacy of our reserves; our ability to effectively manage our growth and expand our infrastructure and maintain our corporate culture; our ability to identify, recruit and retain skilled personnel, including key members of senior management; the safety, affordability and convenience of our platform and our offerings; our ability to successfully defend litigation brought against us; our ability to successfully identify, manage and integrate any existing and potential acquisitions of businesses, talent, technologies or intellectual property; general economic conditions in either domestic or international markets, including the societal and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and geopolitical uncertainty and instability; our protections against security breaches, technical difficulties, or interruptions to our platform; our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our intellectual property; and other risks discussed in our filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements set forth above. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release. We do not undertake or assume any obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

About Expensify

Expensify is a payments superapp that helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. More than 10 million people use Expensify's free features, which include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay, and travel booking in one app. All free. Whether you own a small business, manage a team, or close the books for your clients, Expensify makes it easy so you have more time to focus on what really matters.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about EXPENSIFY, INC.
09:12aExpensify Announces $6 Million in Share Repurchases, Bringing Year to Date Total to $10..
BU
11/22Expensify, Inc. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financi..
AQ
11/14Insider Sell: Expensify
MT
11/14Tranche Update on Expensify, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 12, 2022.
CI
11/14EXPENSIFY, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
11/11Sector Update: Financial Stocks Rise, Overcoming Slumping Cryptocurrencies
MT
11/11Sector Update: Financial Stocks Advancing as Markets Still Trying to Exten..
MT
11/11Expensify : Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Presentation
PU
11/11JMP Securities Adjusts Price Target on Expensify to $20 From $26, Maintains Market Outp..
MT
11/11Piper Sandler Downgrades Expensify to Neutral From Overweight, Adjusts Price Target to ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EXPENSIFY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 171 M - -
Net income 2022 -29,0 M - -
Net cash 2022 27,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -24,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 708 M 708 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,97x
EV / Sales 2023 3,33x
Nbr of Employees 144
Free-Float 50,2%
Chart EXPENSIFY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Expensify, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXPENSIFY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 8,56 $
Average target price 17,86 $
Spread / Average Target 109%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Barrett Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ryan Schaffer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Anu Muralidharan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Timothy L. Christen Independent Director
Vivian Liu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXPENSIFY, INC.-80.55%708
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-26.41%1 802 193
SYNOPSYS INC.-10.69%50 326
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-32.09%48 487
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-11.48%45 248
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-66.84%32 311