  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Expensify, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    EXFY   US30219Q1067

EXPENSIFY, INC.

(EXFY)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-10 pm EST
7.650 USD   -5.20%
06:03aExpensify Celebrates Its React Native Community at Its First Annual ExpensiConX
BU
03/08EXPENSIFY, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
02/24Piper Sandler Trims Price Target on Expensify to $10 From $12, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Expensify Celebrates Its React Native Community at Its First Annual ExpensiConX

03/13/2023 | 06:03am EDT
React Native developers collaborate with Expensify during an all-expenses-paid week in Curaçao from March 12-18, 2023

Expensify, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXFY), a payments superapp that helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money across expenses, corporate cards, and bills, today announced ExpensiConX, an event bringing together top React Native engineers from around the world to build the next great collaborative fintech superapp.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230313005243/en/

“We believe ExpensiConX is going to be one of the best React Native conferences in the world,” says Daniel Vidal, Chief Strategy Officer at Expensify. “On top of the tens of millions of members and the thousands of partners we have, we’re also building an incredible community around the world’s top React Native engineers. We’ve successfully done this with accountants, hosting ExpensiCon, to shape the future of accounting. Now we’re having top engineers from all around the world join us in Curaçao to help build the future of financial apps.”

With attendees from 6 continents, including participants from Margelo and Software Mansion, Expensify is looking forward to hosting a diverse group of developers at ExpensiConX. Attendees will participate in workshops and discussions on advanced React Native topics, including the latest trends in app development, best practices for app performance, and more.

During an action-packed week, attendees will also meet the Expensify team, leadership, guides, and account managers. In addition to workshops, the event includes thought-provoking keynotes, role-specific training sessions, large group collaboration sessions, 1:1 mentor/mentee sessions, and social events to strengthen the community.

“In 2022 alone, we collectively paid over $1.2M to our 125 open source contributors and we’re just getting started,” says Andrew Gable, a Director at Expensify. “We're committed to bringing the world's top React Native engineering talent together to build the next version of Expensify, all while building via Open Source. We're confident that the attendees at ExpensiConX will bring new ideas and perspectives to the table that will help us push the boundaries of what's possible with React Native."

To join the growing community of contributors, visit we.are.expensify.com/freelance.

About Expensify

Expensify is a payments superapp that helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. More than 12 million people use Expensify's free features, which include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay, payroll, and travel booking in one app. All free. Whether you own a small business, manage a team, or close the books for your clients, Expensify makes it easy so you have more time to focus on what really matters.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1955. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s expectations of the impact and outcome of ExpensiConX. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including the risks discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K. Expensify undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information or otherwise, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 185 M - -
Net income 2023 -9,79 M - -
Net cash 2023 79,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -44,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 631 M 631 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,98x
EV / Sales 2024 2,36x
Nbr of Employees 138
Free-Float 54,8%
Chart EXPENSIFY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Expensify, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXPENSIFY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 7,65 $
Average target price 12,13 $
Spread / Average Target 58,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Barrett Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ryan Schaffer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Anu Muralidharan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Timothy L. Christen Independent Director
Vivian Liu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXPENSIFY, INC.-13.36%631
MICROSOFT CORPORATION3.66%1 850 455
SYNOPSYS INC.11.26%54 102
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.21.81%53 406
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE8.21%50 836
SEA LIMITED41.17%41 260