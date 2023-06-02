Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Expensify, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EXFY   US30219Q1067

EXPENSIFY, INC.

(EXFY)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-01 pm EDT
6.620 USD   -4.34%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Expensify Concludes Third ExpensiCon Conference

06/02/2023 | 09:01am EDT
Accounting and Fintech thought leaders experienced an incomparable conference, deepening relationships and collaborating on what the future of the Accounting Industry has in store

Expensify, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXFY), a payments superapp that helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money across expenses, corporate cards, bills and invoices, today announced the highlights from the third ExpensiCon.

The invite-only conference, set against the backdrop of Italy’s rich culture, brought together over 100 of the top leaders in the accounting and fintech industries for inspiring keynote sessions, strategy workshops, and networking events. During the event, the company announced Expensify Chat for Accountants, which was used by all conference attendees during the week for continued discussions after the keynotes and product sessions.

“As a returning attendee to this incredible event, my expectations were high and ExpensiCon III exceeded them,” says David Leary, an industry veteran and co-host of The Cloud Accounting Podcast. “I can see [the company’s] vision in which every transaction is a conversation, and that an expense report, an invoice, a paycheck, and two roommates splitting a bill are all just different types of expense reports at some level. I am excited to see how Expensify’s vision shapes the future of our industry.”

The event concluded with a partner awards ceremony, recognizing Expensify’s top accounting leaders, partners, and customers, including Sage, BDO, and Escalon Services.

“It’s a rare thing to be able to gather the most influential people in our industry all in one place, and in one amazing location,” said David Barrett, Founder and CEO of Expensify. “We’ve been incredibly lucky that this group of individuals are not only the top leaders and thinkers of their industry, but that they are also able to recognize the impact our vision will bring to the accounting industry. I have never been more excited about the future of our company and to grow alongside our partners.”

If you’re interested in attending the next ExpensiCon, join our ExpensifyApproved! Partner Program at use.expensify.com/accountants.

About Expensify

Expensify is a payments superapp that helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. More than 12 million people use Expensify's free features, which include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay, payroll, chat, and travel booking in one app. All free. Whether you own a small business, manage a team, or close the books for your clients, Expensify makes it easy so you have more time to focus on what really matters.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1955. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s expectations of the impact and outcome of ExpensiCon. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results,

performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including the risks discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Expensify undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information or otherwise, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 169 M - -
Net income 2023 -19,4 M - -
Net cash 2023 79,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -27,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 548 M 548 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,77x
EV / Sales 2024 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 138
Free-Float 50,8%
Chart EXPENSIFY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Expensify, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXPENSIFY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 6,62 $
Average target price 9,94 $
Spread / Average Target 50,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Barrett Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ryan Schaffer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Anu Muralidharan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Timothy L. Christen Independent Director
Vivian Liu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXPENSIFY, INC.-25.03%548
MICROSOFT CORPORATION38.68%2 472 894
SYNOPSYS INC.42.49%69 164
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.43.74%63 369
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE23.59%58 422
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION37.75%45 557
