Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Expensify, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EXFY   US30219Q1067

EXPENSIFY, INC.

(EXFY)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-08 pm EDT
7.150 USD   -1.52%
04:01pExpensify Set to Join Russell 3000® Index
BU
06/02Expensify Concludes Third ExpensiCon Conference
BU
06/01Expensify Receives CPA Practice Advisor Readers Choice Award for Expense and Travel Management
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Expensify Set to Join Russell 3000® Index

06/08/2023 | 04:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Expensify, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXFY), a payments superapp that helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money across expenses, corporate cards and bills, today announced that the company will join the broad-market Russell 3000 Index at the conclusion of the 2023 Russell indexes annual reconstitution according to a preliminary list of additions posted May 19. Expensify is set to join the broad-market Russell 3000® Index, effective after the US market opens on June 26.

Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of April 28, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

“Everyone here is excited to be included in the internationally recognized Russell 3000 Index. This is a meaningful milestone for Expensify,” said Ryan Schaffer, Expensify’s Chief Financial Officer.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $12.1 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Expensify:

Expensify is a payments superapp that helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. More than 12 million people use Expensify's free features, which include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay, payroll, and travel booking in one app. All free. Whether you own a small business, manage a team, or close the books for your clients, Expensify makes it easy so you have more time to focus on what really matters.

For more information go to use.expensify.com.

About FTSE Russell:

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $20.1 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by the London Stock Exchange Group.

For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about EXPENSIFY, INC.
04:01pExpensify Set to Join Russell 3000® Index
BU
06/02Expensify Concludes Third ExpensiCon Conference
BU
06/01Expensify Receives CPA Practice Advisor Readers Choice Award for Expense and Travel Man..
BU
05/22CORRECTING and REPLACING Expensify Honors Outstanding Partners at ExpensiCon Awards Cer..
BU
05/19Expensify Starts Transactional Chat for Accountants
MT
05/19Expensify Launches Transactional Chat for Accountants
BU
05/18Oldest Food Cart Pod In Portland Gets New Lease On Life As "Midtown Beer Garden”
BU
05/11Expensify Expands Employee Reimbursements Globally
BU
05/10Citigroup Adjusts Price Target on Expensify to $10 From $12, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
05/10JMP Securities Adjusts Price Target on Expensify to $12 From $15, Maintains Outperform ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EXPENSIFY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 169 M - -
Net income 2023 -19,4 M - -
Net cash 2023 79,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -30,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 601 M 601 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,09x
EV / Sales 2024 2,51x
Nbr of Employees 138
Free-Float 50,8%
Chart EXPENSIFY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Expensify, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXPENSIFY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 7,26 $
Average target price 9,94 $
Spread / Average Target 36,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Barrett Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ryan Schaffer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Anu Muralidharan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Timothy L. Christen Independent Director
Vivian Liu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXPENSIFY, INC.-17.78%601
MICROSOFT CORPORATION34.84%2 404 488
SYNOPSYS INC.36.34%66 238
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.42.42%60 664
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE23.06%58 007
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION33.15%44 036
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer