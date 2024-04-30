New Expensify uses enterprise-grade receipt scanning and distance tracking to capture emerging SMBs at their earliest stages and provide an upgrade path for future growth.

Expensify, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXFY), the financial management superapp for expenses and corporate cards, today announced that expense tracking for self-employed professionals is now available in its next-gen New Expensify platform. The upgrade makes it easier than ever for self-employed professionals to track all types of business spend – as receipts, mileage, or manual amounts – in one place. They can then categorize the expenses and share them with their accountant for tax purposes, all in the same app.

“A huge portion of the workforce in the US, and an even larger percentage globally, don’t have access to a super simplified expense tracking solution. For freelancers, independent contractors, and small business owners specifically, managing expenses can be a time-consuming and daunting task," said David Barrett, CEO of Expensify. "With New Expensify, we've reimagined expense tracking to be simpler, snappier, and more powerful than ever before. Our goal is to empower members to take control of their finances with ease."

For those navigating tax season, New Expensify offers invaluable assistance in organizing and coding expenses for maximum deductions. Members can also ensure a smooth and hassle-free tax prep process by inviting their accountants to collaborate directly within the app. Plus, members can chat with teammates, customers, clients, vendors, suppliers, and friends in the same place with the ability to respond from where they're at (whether email, text, or chat).

Sign up today at new.expensify.com and share your feedback with us directly in the #new-expensify-feedback chat room.

About Expensify

Expensify helps more than 12 million people around the world track expenses, reimburse employees, manage corporate cards, send invoices, pay bills, and book travel. All in one app. So whether you're working for yourself, running a small business, managing a team, or closing the books for your clients, let Expensify handle your spend so you can stay focused on success.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240430966401/en/