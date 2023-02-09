Advanced search
    EXFY   US30219Q1067

EXPENSIFY, INC.

(EXFY)
02-09-2023
9.465 USD   -3.62%
04:01pExpensify to Announce FY 2022 Results
BU
02/08Expensify, Inc. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/08Expensify Named Among Top of Its Class in G2's Software Awards
BU
Expensify to Announce FY 2022 Results

02/09/2023
Join Expensify's earnings call on Thursday, February 23rd at 2pm PT / 5pm ET.

Expensify, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXFY), a payments superapp that helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money across expenses, corporate cards and bills, today announced that the company’s 2022 full year financial results will be released after market close on Thursday, February 23rd, 2023.

Expensify will host a live video call to discuss its Q4 2022 results on Thursday, February, 23rd 2023 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET. The link to the call will be available that day on the company’s Investor Relations website at investors.expensify.com. Prior to the call, interested parties can visit the website to add the event to their calendars.

After the call, the following will be made available at investors.expensify.com:

  • A full recording of the video call
  • An investor deck and press release summarizing financial results
  • Form 8-K

To get started using Expensify or to learn more, head over to use.expensify.com.

About Expensify

Expensify is a payments superapp that helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. More than 12 million people use Expensify's free features, which include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay, payroll, and travel booking in one app. All free. Whether you own a small business, manage a team, or close the books for your clients, Expensify makes it easy so you have more time to focus on what really matters.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 171 M - -
Net income 2022 -29,0 M - -
Net cash 2022 36,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -28,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 805 M 805 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,49x
EV / Sales 2023 3,82x
Nbr of Employees 144
Free-Float 54,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 9,82 $
Average target price 14,89 $
Spread / Average Target 51,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Barrett Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ryan Schaffer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Anu Muralidharan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Timothy L. Christen Independent Director
Vivian Liu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXPENSIFY, INC.11.21%805
MICROSOFT CORPORATION11.22%1 985 486
SYNOPSYS INC.14.86%54 962
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE12.79%53 293
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.17.24%50 872
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION36.50%45 017