Expensify Travel will begin rolling out to customers next week on the expense management company’s next-gen platform, New Expensify.

Expensify, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXFY), the financial management super app for expenses and corporate cards, today announced the upcoming launch of their new travel platform: Expensify Travel. Expensify has partnered with Spotnana to create a new robust travel offering in Expensify, built on top of Spotnana’s cloud-based Travel-as-a-Service platform.

“Book your trip in minutes, we'll handle the rest. We've made it effortless for members to search and book flights, hotels, cars, and trains — all at the most competitive rates available," said David Barrett, Expensify's CEO. "Our early release will let business travelers manage it all in one place, with real-time support, customizable rules, and the option to assign virtual travel cards to employees. We couldn't be more excited for the future of Expensify Travel in partnership with Spotnana.”

The early release includes extensive booking and management capabilities in the Expensify web and mobile apps, with 24/7 Expensify support. Longer term, the offering will integrate Spotnana’s cloud-based infrastructure directly into New Expensify, Expensify’s new chat-based super app. Customers will then be able to book and manage trips, manage travel expenses, chat with colleagues, and more — all in one place.

Expensify Travel provides access to global travel inventory, lower fares, and better servicing. Customers will also benefit from Spotnana’s industry-leading self-service capabilities for managing flight changes, cancellations, and unused ticket credits, as well as comprehensive travel management capabilities.

“We’re delighted to partner with Expensify and provide the core infrastructure that powers their Expensify Travel," said Sarosh Waghmar, Founder and CEO of Spotnana. "Through our partnership, Expensify has created a one-stop shop for travel and expense management for their customers with a seamless user experience.”

Expensify Travel will be rolling out in waves. Join the priority list to jump the line and be one of the first to try Expensify Travel.

Expensify helps more than 12 million people around the world track expenses, reimburse employees, manage corporate cards, send invoices, pay bills, and book travel.

Spotnana is the travel platform that connects humanity. Spotnana's groundbreaking Travel-as-a-Service platform revolutionizes travel for corporations and consumers, modernizes how travel suppliers sell their inventory, and enables any company to provide the world's best global travel experiences to their customers.

