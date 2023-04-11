Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Experian plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EXPN   GB00B19NLV48

EXPERIAN PLC

(EXPN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:36:50 2023-04-11 am EDT
2658.00 GBX   -0.82%
09:19aA Gamified App Teaching Credit Education Nabs First Place in the Inaugural #IYKYK Hackathon
BU
04/06Experian Selects AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider to Drive Product Innovation at Scale
BU
04/05Experian Named to Fortune's 2023 “100 Best Companies to Work For” List for Fourth Consecutive Year
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

A Gamified App Teaching Credit Education Nabs First Place in the Inaugural #IYKYK Hackathon

04/11/2023 | 09:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Experian & HomeFree-USA award $40,000 scholarship to winning team from Alabama State University for designing the next best credit education program for their peers

A team of students from Alabama State University (ASU) took the top prize for their innovative credit education program to reach their peers in the first-ever #IYKYK Hackathon (If You Know, You Know), sponsored by Experian and HomeFree-USA. Their winning concept was a gamified app that teaches credit education and fiscal responsibility.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230411005475/en/

A team of students from Alabama State University won the inaugural #IYKYK Hackathon, which capped off the six-month Center for Financial Advancement Credit Academy, sponsored by Experian and HomeFree-USA. The "Credit Stingers'" winning idea was a gamified app that teaches credit education and fiscal responsibility. The team of four won a $40,000 scholarship. (L-to-R: Mandelkosi Sibanda, Takudzwa Modza, Janai Thompson and Thomas Mulaisho) (Photo: Business Wire)

A team of students from Alabama State University won the inaugural #IYKYK Hackathon, which capped off the six-month Center for Financial Advancement Credit Academy, sponsored by Experian and HomeFree-USA. The "Credit Stingers'" winning idea was a gamified app that teaches credit education and fiscal responsibility. The team of four won a $40,000 scholarship. (L-to-R: Mandelkosi Sibanda, Takudzwa Modza, Janai Thompson and Thomas Mulaisho) (Photo: Business Wire)

“We talked about teaching people from ages 10 to 99. That’s how much of an impact credit has. Through our app, we hope to tell more people about credit,” said Mandelkosi Sibanda of Alabama State University.

Nicknamed the “ASU Credit Stingers,” Sibanda and his teammates Thomas Mulaisho, Takudzwa Modza and Janai Thompson earned a $40,000 scholarship for their concept, “Credit Rush.” The award-winning idea is a game where, in order to overcome obstacles, students watch a video or take a quiz about credit in order to advance to higher levels. Other features include the “Hive,” a library of credit education materials, chat, daily calendar functions and more.

The #IYKYK Hackathon challenged students to create a credit education program for their peers, including those who are not part of the credit ecosystem. The competition was the culmination of a six month program as part of the Center for Financial Advancement® (CFA) Credit Academy sponsored by Experian and HomeFree-USA that brought together more than 250 students from 14 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in live sessions with Experian credit education experts and self-paced content. Finalists from ASU, Fisk University, Morgan State University and Shaw University represented six countries and eight different languages. The teams presented their ideas live at Experian’s North America headquarters.

“Every team exceeded our expectations. We’re inspired by these student leaders and their commitment to driving positive change in their communities. In sharing their personal stories and experiences, they’re helping us create solutions that are culturally and generationally relevant so we can meet them where they are in their financial and credit journeys,” said Raudy Perez, Experian North America’s senior director for diversity, equity and inclusion partnerships.

“This is the most transformative experience that many of these students will have in their lives,” said Gwen Garnett, HomeFree-USA Center for Financial Advancement® Executive Director. “We thank Experian for its commitment to the CFA and its scholars by helping us provide the training and tools to allow young adults and credit invisibles to understand and successfully navigate the credit ecosystem.”

As part of its mission of financial inclusion and empowerment for all, Experian partners with HomeFree-USA to provide continuing education for its housing counselors and resources for their clients. The company created the Home Preservation Grant, which supported homeowners at risk of losing their homes due to COVID-related hardships with credit education and mortgage relief. Inclusion Forward – Experian Empowering Opportunities™ harnesses Experian’s data, analytics and technology to help clients provide more affordable credit access to diverse communities. The Mortgage Bankers Association recently honored Experian with its 2022 DEI Leadership Award. To learn more about Experian’s work in diverse communities: visit www.experian.com/diversity.

For b-roll: https://bit.ly/3Uie60i

For photos: https://bit.ly/3zEvcMH

About HomeFree-USA

HomeFree-USA is a nonprofit started by Marcia and Jim Griffin in 1994 with a vision to close the homeownership gap. The organization gives African Americans the guidance they need to achieve and sustain homeownership, and bridges the gap between financial strength and homeownership for people of color across America.

As a HUD-intermediary, HomeFree-USA serves the diverse interests of 6.3 million consumers through its nationwide network of over 50 affiliated community-based nonprofits that specialize in guiding people to first-time homeownership, sustainability and increased financial capacity.

For more information visit: https://homefreeusa.org/.

About Experian

Experian is the world’s leading global information services company. During life’s big moments – from buying a home or a car, to sending a child to college, to growing a business by connecting with new customers – we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organizations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 21,700 people operating across 30 countries and every day we’re investing in new technologies, talented people, and innovation to help all our clients maximize every opportunity. With corporate headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, we are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about EXPERIAN PLC
09:19aA Gamified App Teaching Credit Education Nabs First Place in the Inaugural #IYKYK Hacka..
BU
04/06Experian Selects AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider to Drive Product Innovation at Sca..
BU
04/05Experian Named to Fortune's 2023 “100 Best Companies to Work For” List for ..
BU
04/03Experian Named to Fortune's Most Innovative Companies List
BU
04/03Paysafe Names Nicole Carroll as Chief Strategy, Innovation Officer
MT
03/28Experian Appoints Esther Lee as New Independent Non-Executive Director to the Board, Ef..
CI
03/20Experian Announces Access Group Partnership Boosting Employment and Income Coverage to ..
BU
03/20Experian plc Announces A New Partnership with the Access Group
CI
03/16North American Morning Briefing: Some Calm Restored for ..
DJ
03/13Experian and Credit Strategy launch Credit Awareness Week 2023
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EXPERIAN PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 6 637 M - -
Net income 2023 1 010 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 579 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 29,5x
Yield 2023 1,69%
Capitalization 30 355 M 30 196 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,11x
EV / Sales 2024 4,74x
Nbr of Employees 21 700
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart EXPERIAN PLC
Duration : Period :
Experian plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXPERIAN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 33,32 $
Average target price 39,78 $
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Jude Cassin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kerry Lee Williams President
Lloyd Mark Pitchford Chief Financial Officer & Director
Michael John Rogers Chairman
Joe Manna Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXPERIAN PLC-4.73%30 196
MORNINGSTAR, INC.-6.22%8 628
DONNELLEY FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.7.43%1 220
OPEN LENDING CORPORATION2.22%853
BOA VISTA SERVIÇOS S.A.4.96%796
MINKABU THE INFONOID, INC.-33.16%198
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer