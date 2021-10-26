Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Experian plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EXPN   GB00B19NLV48

EXPERIAN PLC

(EXPN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Experian Expands Verification Solutions Business With Consumer Permissioned Payroll Data From Citadel API

10/26/2021 | 06:02am EDT
New integration provides lenders with access to more than 120 million consumer permissioned payroll accounts

In a move that will empower consumers while enabling lenders to seamlessly verify the income and employment status of more borrowers, Experian® today introduced new verification capabilities that can connect lenders to over 120 million consumer permissioned payroll accounts. By leveraging technology from Citadel API, Experian is bolstering its existing suite of digital verification solutions to provide lenders with access to permissioned payroll records from more than 40 of the top payroll providers across the United States.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211026005290/en/

“We’re committed to creating greater financial opportunities for consumers, while helping lenders extend credit responsibly,” said Michele Bodda, President of Experian Mortgage, Employer Services and Verification Solutions. “This depends on ensuring our clients are prepared with the best insights the market has to offer. With this new solution from Citadel API, we’re empowering consumers to take control of their data while giving our clients new, flexible options to achieve their verification needs.”

Experian’s new partnership with Citadel API allows consumers to quickly permission access to their payroll accounts when applying for a loan, mortgage or employment by authorizing use of their payroll provider login credentials. Using this consumer permissioned data, Experian will deliver a verified income and employment report back to the lender or verifier.

“Experian understands that investing in Citadel API’s technology can improve their customer’s experience,” said Kirill Klokov, Citadel API CEO. “In partnership with Experian, we can help millions of consumers unlock their data to verify their income and employment status, enabling quicker mortgage and loan approvals often with better rates. Together, we can help consumers take control of their data and bring more transparency into the process.”

Adding consumer permissioned access to payroll data to Experian’s Verification of Income and Employment suite of services is the next step in Experian’s long-term commitment to expanding its consumer permissioned verification capabilities. Experian’s first consumer permissioned solution, Experian AccountView™ was introduced in 2016 and continues to receive strong interest and adoption from lenders. Experian AccountView leverages permissioned bank data to help lenders quickly verify income, employment and assets.

Both consumer permissioned offerings as well as Experian Verify™ – Experian’s real-time income and employment solution – give lenders maximum coverage options for verifying income and employment so they can avoid complex and costly manual processes. Experian Verify provides lenders, employment screeners and government verifiers instant access to millions of active payroll records from Experian’s growing network of exclusive employer records. The solution launched earlier this spring and has already become one of Experian’s most successful product adoptions.

To learn more about Experian’s Verification Solutions business and solutions, please visit www.experian.com/verify.

About Experian

Experian is the world’s leading global information services company. During life’s big moments — from buying a home or a car to sending a child to college to growing a business by connecting with new customers — we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organizations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 17,800 people operating across 44 countries, and every day we’re investing in new technologies, talented people and innovation to help all our clients maximize every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.

Experian and the Experian trademarks used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Experian. Other product or company names mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

About Citadel API

Citadel API, a fast growing payroll API company, allows consumers to verify income and employment easily and with their consent by leveraging their payroll accounts to extract the necessary data for verification and sending the data back to the company that requested the verification.

The Citadel API team includes engineers, product managers and business operations leads who built and launched products at Apple, Uber, Facebook, Carta, Venmo and Telegram. Citadel’s investors include Abstract, Lachy Groom, Fathom Capital, Soma VC, and a number of individual investors.

Learn more at https://www.citadelid.com.


© Business Wire 2021
