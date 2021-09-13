Log in
    EXPN   GB00B19NLV48

EXPERIAN PLC

(EXPN)
Experian : Focus on data, advanced analytics and decisioning creates a winning...

09/13/2021 | 11:42am EDT
Experian has ranked #11 on the newly announced 2021 IDC FinTech Ranking, jumping from its previous position at #45. The FinTech Rankings is an annual ranking which highlights the top 100 global providers of financial technology. IDC also refers to Experian as a 'rising star.'

'At Experian, we are continually innovating and using technology to modernize the financial services industry and satisfy the real-time data demands of consumers and businesses,' said Steve Wagner, Managing Director of Global Decision Analytics at Experian. 'We help thousands of businesses lend responsibly, provide services quickly and seamlessly and protect against fraud.'

In the past year, Experian has been focused on helping financial institutions with a wide range of challenges, including opening-up credit to underserved communities, adapting to changing consumer expectations and behaviors, addressing the growing threat from fraud, and becoming a more agile technology provider in an ever-changing market. At Experian, we believe every consumer deserves access to fair and affordable credit are committed to helping our clients better serve and provide greater financial opportunities for everyone.

'Recognition in the top 20 of IDC FinTech Rankings demonstrates Experian's commitment to the success of its financial clients,' said Marc DeCastro, research director at IDC Financial Insights. 'We congratulate Experian for being ranked 11th in the 2021 IDC FinTech Rankings Top 100 list'

The robust data assets of Experian, combined with best-in-class modeling, decisioning, and technology are powering new and innovative solutions. Experian has invested heavily in new technology and infrastructure to deliver the freshest insights, at the right time, to make the right decision. Our technology helps transform the way businesses operate and consumers thrive today. Experian has been recognized as one of the most innovative companies in the world by Forbes for the fifth consecutive year.

The 18th annual fintech ranking represents the leading hardware, software, and service providers to the financial services industry from around the world. Vendors are ranked based on 2020 calendar year revenues and the percentage of revenues exclusively attributed to financial institutions, including banks, capital markets firms, and insurers. View the list in its entirety here.

About Experian
Experian is the world's leading global information services company. During life's big moments - from buying a home or a car to sending a child to college to growing a business by connecting with new customers - we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organizations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 17,800 people operating across 44 countries, and every day we're investing in new technologies, talented people, and innovation to help all our clients maximize every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.com or our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.

Disclaimer

Experian plc published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 15:41:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
