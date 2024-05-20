EXPERIAN : Liberum raises its target price

Liberum has reaffirmed its 'buy' recommendation on Experian, with the price target raised from 3550 pence to 4100 pence, seeing the British information solutions group as 'well positioned and relatively optimistic about the future'.



'Experian's new forecasts for FY2025 and the medium term confirm our view that organic growth should be higher this cycle, driven by the scaling of several products', says the broker.



"The latter, improved performance in the UK and EMEA/Asia-Pacific, and the forthcoming completion of the technological transition to the cloud mean that there is an asymmetrical upside risk on the margin", it continues.



