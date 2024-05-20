EXPERIAN : Liberum raises its target price
'Experian's new forecasts for FY2025 and the medium term confirm our view that organic growth should be higher this cycle, driven by the scaling of several products', says the broker.
"The latter, improved performance in the UK and EMEA/Asia-Pacific, and the forthcoming completion of the technological transition to the cloud mean that there is an asymmetrical upside risk on the margin", it continues.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as a decision-making aid for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction