  1. Markets
  2. Stock Royaume-Uni
  3. Experian plc
  4. News
  5. Experian : No frills Q1 update; FY outlook confirmed
Security EXPN

EXPERIAN PLC

Equities EXPN GB00B19NLV48

Add to a list

To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 10:47:28 2023-07-13 am EDT Intraday chart for Experian plc 5-day change 1st Jan Change
2947.00 GBX +1.03% +1.55% +4.83%
04:12pm EXPERIAN : No frills Q1 update; FY outlook confirmed Alphavalue
02:22pm Portfolio analysis demand boosts credit data leader Experian RE

EXPERIAN : No frills Q1 update; FY outlook confirmed

Today at 10:12 am

This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
$50/month
Already a member/customer? Log In

Latest news about Experian plc

EXPERIAN : No frills Q1 update; FY outlook confirmed Alphavalue
Portfolio analysis demand boosts credit data leader Experian RE
Transcript : Experian plc, Q1 2024 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Jul 13, 2023 CI
Experian quarterly revenue up; Latin America drives business AN
London Stocks Seen Opening Little Changed DJ
Experian 1Q Total Revenue Rose; Backs Fiscal Year 2024 Guidance DJ
Experian Logs 5% Revenue Growth in Fiscal Q1; Outlook Affirmed MT
Experian plc Announced Sales Results for Three Months Ended 30 June 2023 CI
Pound above USD1.30 after US CPI AN
EXPERIAN PLC : Q1 2024 Sales and Revenue Release - Trading Update FA
FTSE 100 soars as US inflation ebbs in June AN
Australia's competition watchdog puts data brokers on radar RE
Cadent and Experian Expands CTV Collaboration to Include Automotive Data CI
India cenbank fines credit bureaus for gaps in customer data, service RE
EXPERIAN PLC : Final dividend FA
Experian Unveils Ascend Ops, an Solution to Transform Lenders Operations CI
Alliancehcm Integrates with Experian plc Employer Services to Streamline Employment and Income Verification Fulfillment for Clients CI
Credit Suisse Trims Experian PT, Keeps Neutral Rating MT
RBC raises St James's Place to 'outperform' AN
Experian Non-Exec Alison Brittain buys GBP140,000 in shares AN
EXPERIAN : Lackluster close to the year Alphavalue
Global markets live: Target, Lyft, Pfizer, PayPal, Walt Disney... ZB
FTSE 100 Closes Down 0.35% After Corporate Updates; Melrose Industries Shines on Guidance Lift DJ
Experian Non-Exec buys shares following results AN
Experian sees annual revenue growth despite drop in profit AN

Chart Experian plc

Chart Experian plc
More charts

Company Profile

Experian plc specializes in providing information services to individuals, businesses, and administrations. The group develops solutions for processing, interpreting, and managing information in order to optimize decision-making. Net sales break down by area of activity as follows: - customer risk control (52.9%): supply of solutions for collecting, monitoring, processing, and archiving information provided by loan applicants; - interactive transaction management (25.7%). - decisional analysis (21.4%): set of tools for use in interpreting information provided by data bases and for making the best decisions in the areas of credit risk management, protecting against fraud, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom and Ireland (13.5%), Europe/Middle East/Africa/Asia/Pacific (8.4%), North America (65.5%) and Latin America (12.6%).
Read more
Sector
Professional Information Services
Calendar
2023-07-12 - Q1 2024 Sales and Revenue Release - Trading Update
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

Access financial data

Ratings for Experian plc

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
37.91USD
Average target price
39.98USD
Spread / Average Target
+5.48%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Annual profits - Rate of surprise

Sector Financial Information Providers

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
EXPERIAN PLC
Chart Analysis Experian plc
+4.91% 34 564 M $
MORNINGSTAR, INC.
Chart Analysis Morningstar, Inc.
-4.50% 8 786 M $
SHANGHAI DZH LIMITED
Chart Analysis Shanghai DZH Limited
+17.74% 1 923 M $
DONNELLEY FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.
Chart Analysis Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc.
+24.54% 1 425 M $
OPEN LENDING CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Open Lending Corporation
+57.19% 1 274 M $
BOA VISTA SERVIÇOS S.A.
Chart Analysis Boa Vista Serviços S.A.
+9.50% 879 M $
MINKABU THE INFONOID, INC.
Chart Analysis MINKABU THE INFONOID, Inc.
-35.05% 181 M $
FNGUIDE INC.
Chart Analysis FnGuide Inc.
+24.69% 72 M $
CREDITRISKMONITOR.COM, INC.
Chart Analysis CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc.
+14.58% 29 M $
TOP KINGWIN LTD
Chart Analysis Top KingWin Ltd
 0.00% 25 M $
Financial Information Providers
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer