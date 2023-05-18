Advanced search
    EXPN   GB00B19NLV48

EXPERIAN PLC

(EXPN)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:21 2023-05-18 am EDT
2802.00 GBX   +2.45%
12:16pExperian Non-Exec Alison Brittain buys GBP140,000 in shares
AN
05/17Experian : Lackluster close to the year
Alphavalue
05/17Global markets live: Target, Lyft, Pfizer, PayPal, Walt Disney...
MS
Experian Non-Exec Alison Brittain buys GBP140,000 in shares

05/18/2023 | 12:16pm EDT
Experian PLC - Dublin-based consumer credit checker - Non-Executive Director Alison Brittain buys 5,000 shares at GBP27.95 each, worth GBP139,735, in London on Thursday

Also on Wednesday, Experian said revenue for the year ended March 30 was USD6.6 million, up 4.8% from USD6.3 million in financial 2022. Pretax profit was down 14% to USD1.2 million from USD1.4 million.

Experian declared a second interim dividend of 37.75 US cents, up 5.6% from 35.75 cents. This brings its full-year dividend for 2023 to 54.75 cents, up 5.8% from 51.75 cents in 2022.

Current stock price: 2,787.89p

12-month change: up 11%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

fermer