Experian Non-Exec Alison Brittain buys GBP140,000 in shares

Experian PLC - Dublin-based consumer credit checker - Non-Executive Director Alison Brittain buys 5,000 shares at GBP27.95 each, worth GBP139,735, in London on Thursday

Also on Wednesday, Experian said revenue for the year ended March 30 was USD6.6 million, up 4.8% from USD6.3 million in financial 2022. Pretax profit was down 14% to USD1.2 million from USD1.4 million.

Experian declared a second interim dividend of 37.75 US cents, up 5.6% from 35.75 cents. This brings its full-year dividend for 2023 to 54.75 cents, up 5.8% from 51.75 cents in 2022.

Current stock price: 2,787.89p

12-month change: up 11%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

