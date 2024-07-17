Stock EXPN EXPERIAN PLC
Experian plc

Equities

EXPN

GB00B19NLV48

Professional Information Services

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
Other stock markets
 03:38:07 2024-07-17 am EDT
3,532 GBX -0.97% Intraday chart for Experian plc -2.78% +10.37%
09:20am EXPERIAN : North America leads resilient Q1 Alphavalue
Jul. 16 British Shares Retreat Amid Barrage of Corporate Updates MT
Latest news about Experian plc

Experian COO Boundy to leave to be McAfee CEO; revenue up AN
European stocks lower as 'Trump trade' assessed AN
UK and US rate cuts in focus as London stocks open lower Our Logo
Transcript : Experian plc, Q1 2025 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Jul 16, 2024
Experian COO to Depart in August MT
Lower start; Powell sees inflation coming down AN
Experian Backs Full-Year Guidance After Revenue Grows DJ
Experian Reports Growth in Fiscal Q1 Total Revenue; FY25 Outlook Affirmed MT
Mcafee Appoints Craig Boundy as President CI
Experian plc Announces Step-Down of Craig Boundy as Chief Operating Officer and as Director CI
Markets Powered by Alternating Current Our Logo
Experian plc Announces the Second Interim Dividend, Payable on 19 July 2024 CI
Bluevine Adds Mastercard-Powered Small Business Credit Card to the Arsenal of Tools Available on Its Banking Platform CI
Experian Announces Strategic Partnership with Virgin Money to Streamline and Personalise Digital Customer Experience CI
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 20 RE
Fusion92 and Experian Collaborate to Enhance Audience Development CI
UBS Raises Experian PT, Keeps Buy Rating MT
RBC raises Centrica; Citigroup says buy BHP AN
Experian Announces Debut of New Enhancements to its Cloud-Based Experian Ascend Technology Platform CI
EXPERIAN : Decent close to FY24 Alphavalue
Morgan Stanley Boosts Experian PT, Keeps at Overweight MT
UBS lifts Schroders; Barclays likes Wise AN
Liberum Boosts Experian PT, Maintains Buy Rating MT

Company Profile

Experian plc specializes in providing information services to individuals, businesses, and administrations. The group develops solutions for processing, interpreting, and managing information in order to optimize decision-making. Net sales break down by area of activity as follows: - customer risk control (52.2%): supply of solutions for collecting, monitoring, processing, and archiving information provided by loan applicants; - interactive transaction management (27.1%). - decisional analysis (20.7%): set of tools for use in interpreting information provided by data bases and for making the best decisions in the areas of credit risk management, protecting against fraud, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom and Ireland (11.9%), Europe/Middle East/Africa/Asia/Pacific (6.4%), North America (67.3%) and Latin America (14.4%).
Sector
Professional Information Services
Calendar
04:30am - Annual General Meeting
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Experian plc

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
46.21 USD
Average target price
50.92 USD
Spread / Average Target
+10.19%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

