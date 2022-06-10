Log in
06/10/2022
2420.00 GBX   -2.69%
Experian Outlines Its ESG Commitments Publishing New Global Reports Focused on Financial Inclusion, Diversity and Performance With Purpose
BU
06/02Credit Unions Amass Largest Share of the Automotive Finance Market in Five Years
BU
EXPERIAN PLC : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
Experian Outlines Its ESG Commitments Publishing New Global Reports Focused on Financial Inclusion, Diversity and Performance With Purpose

06/10/2022 | 10:53am EDT
Experian, the global information services company, has today published two global reports reflecting its commitment to creating a better tomorrow for people and organisations around the world.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220610005340/en/

In the Improving Financial Health Report, Experian demonstrates how it can improve the financial health of millions of people around the world, through a combination of its core products, social innovation and community investments. (Photo: Business Wire)

In the Improving Financial Health Report, Experian demonstrates how it can improve the financial health of millions of people around the world, through a combination of its core products, social innovation and community investments. (Photo: Business Wire)

With a third of the global adult population lacking access to basic financial services, it’s vital that firms such as Experian recognise their responsibility to help. Add to this the threat of inflation and increased economic pressures for households across the globe, Experian’s mission to help people improve their financial health is more important now than ever.

In the Improving Financial Health Report, Experian demonstrates how it can improve the financial health of millions of people around the world, through a combination of its core products, social innovation and community investments.

Over 134 million consumers use Experian’s free consumer platform, giving them access to online services such as CreditExpert in the UK, Credit Tracker in the USA and Serasa Free Score in Brazil which can allow them to manage and improve their credit score. This is in addition to Experian Go – a consumer service launched this year which promotes financial inclusion and has helped over ‘credit invisible’ consumers to build their credit profiles.

Since establishing its United for Financial Health programme two years ago, Experian and its NGO partners have connected with 87 million people. They are well on track to reach the target of 100 million by 2024.

Experian’s investments into social innovation products, supporting employee-led ideas designed to positively impact society, have now reached 82 million people since 2013, and Experian employees volunteered almost 25,000 hours of their time in their local communities in the last 12 months.

More information about Experian’s Environmental, Social and Governance goals can be found in its Annual Report.

Also published today is Experian’s second-ever global Diversity Equity and Inclusion Report, a deep-dive into its approach to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

About Experian

Experian is the world’s leading global information services company. During life’s big moments – from buying a home or a car, to sending a child to college, to growing a business by connecting with new customers – we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organisations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 20,600 people operating across 43 countries and every day we’re investing in new technologies, talented people, and innovation to help all our clients maximise every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.


© Business Wire 2022
