Experian Recognized as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion”

Experian earned the top score in the 2022 Disability Equality Index® (DEI)

In recognition of the ongoing commitment towards equity and inclusion for all, leading information services company Experian has earned the distinction as a 2022 “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” by the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and Disability:IN

Announced today at the 2022 Disability:IN Conference in Dallas, Texas, Experian North America earned a score of 100 out of a possible 100 on the Disability Equality Index® (DEI), up from 90 out of a 100 last year. The DEI is considered the world’s most comprehensive benchmarking tool for the Fortune 1000 and Am Law 200 (the list of the 200 highest grossing law firms in the United States) to measure disability workplace inclusion against competitors.

“This award signifies to the community that we are a company committed to disability inclusion. But we’re not resting on our laurels. As a result of this survey, we recognize the importance of increasing the number of disability suppliers to our diverse supplier base, ensuring single-user restrooms are available, and increasing internal communications around the support tools and services available to our coworkers. I’m proud we’ve risen from 90% to 100% this year. This affirms we’re making progress, but there’s more to do,” says Wil Lewis, Experian global chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer.

Globally, there are more than one billion people with disabilities. Disability is a natural part of the human experience, and it crosses lines of age, ethnicity, gender, gender identity, race, sexual orientation, socioeconomic status and religion.

As part of Experian’s increased commitment to disability inclusion, the company partners with Disability:IN and the National Disability Institute (NDI) on multiple programs:

Leading events focused on financial inclusion for people with disabilities ;

Creating a credit education resource for NDI’s Financial Resilience Center; and

Spearheading a Global Hackathon to challenge its teams to create future products and services that can further the mission of financial inclusion and equity for communities worldwide.

“Disability inclusion is a rapidly expanding aspect of corporate culture, and it’s gratifying to partner with 415 companies on the 2022 Disability Equality Index,” said Jill Houghton, President and CEO of Disability:IN. “These top-scoring companies not only excel in disability inclusion, many are also adopting emerging trends and pioneering measures that can move the disability agenda from accommodation to inclusion and ultimately, genuine belonging."

Experian has a longstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion for its employees and the communities in which it operates and serves. Fast Company’s 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards honored first-of-its-kind service Experian Boost, and recently Experian Go was launched to help consumers who are considered invisible to the credit ecosystem.

About Experian

Experian is the world’s leading global information services company. During life’s big moments – from buying a home or a car, to sending a child to college, to growing a business by connecting with new customers – we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organizations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 20,600 people operating across 43 countries and every day we’re investing in new technologies, talented people, and innovation to help all our clients maximize every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.

About Disability:IN®

Disability:IN is a global organization driving disability inclusion and equality in business. More than 400 corporations partner with Disability:IN to create long-term business and social impact through the world’s most comprehensive disability inclusion benchmarking and reporting tool, the Disability Equality Index (DEI); best-in-class conferences and programs; expert counsel and engagement; and public policy leadership. Join us at disabilityin.org/AreYouIN #AreYouIN.

About the Disability Equality Index®

The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. Each company receives a score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion.” The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation’s largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The organizations are complementary and bring unique strengths that make the project relevant and credible to corporations and the disability community. The tool was developed by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts, and disability advocates. Learn more at: www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org.

About the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD)

AAPD is a convener, connector, and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power for people with disabilities. As a national cross-disability rights organization AAPD advocates for full civil rights for the 60+ million Americans with disabilities. Learn more at: www.aapd.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005015/en/