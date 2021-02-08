Experian : Response to media speculation in Brazil

7am, 8 February 2021 ─ Following recent media reports concerning data which is being illegally offered for sale on the internet, some of which may have been sourced from Serasa's non-sensitive marketing data, Experian is continuing to carry out a detailed forensic investigation. We will provide further updates as appropriate, thus far we know the following:

The data offered includes photographs, social security INSS, vehicle registrations and social media login details, which Serasa does not collect or hold.

There is no evidence that positive or negative credit data has been illegally obtained from Serasa.

In spite of exhaustive investigations to date there is no evidence that our technology systems have been compromised.

Protecting the security of data is our number one priority and is an obligation we take extremely seriously.

