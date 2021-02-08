Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Experian plc    EXPN   GB00B19NLV48

EXPERIAN PLC

(EXPN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Experian : Response to media speculation in Brazil

02/08/2021 | 02:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

7am, 8 February 2021 ─ Following recent media reports concerning data which is being illegally offered for sale on the internet, some of which may have been sourced from Serasa's non-sensitive marketing data, Experian is continuing to carry out a detailed forensic investigation. We will provide further updates as appropriate, thus far we know the following:

  • The data offered includes photographs, social security INSS, vehicle registrations and social media login details, which Serasa does not collect or hold.
  • There is no evidence that positive or negative credit data has been illegally obtained from Serasa.
  • In spite of exhaustive investigations to date there is no evidence that our technology systems have been compromised.

Protecting the security of data is our number one priority and is an obligation we take extremely seriously.

Contact:

Experian

Nadia Ridout-Jamieson Investor queries +44 (0)20 3042 4278

Edelman

Giulia Jubelini Media queries (Brazil) +55 11 97556 5011

Tulchan

Graeme Wilson Media queries (UK) +44 (0)20 7353 4200

This announcement contains inside information.

Disclaimer

Experian plc published this content on 08 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 07:06:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EXPERIAN PLC
02/07EXPERIAN : Response to media speculation in Brazil
PU
02/03EXPERIAN : launches new anti-fraud platform for digitally accelerated...
PU
02/03EXPERIAN HEALTH : expedites access to Precise ID® for Epic customers to address ..
BU
02/02LAYBUY : Welcomes Recommendations of Buy Now Pay Later Review in UK; Shares Fall..
MT
02/02EXPERIAN : gives Monzo Bank customers a boost
PU
02/02EXPERIAN : Financially savvy Brits look to cut interest rates on debt
PU
01/30EXPERIAN : Three quarters of new retail businesses are now home-based as UK en....
PU
01/28EXPERIAN : North America Earns Top Marks in Human Rights Campaign's 2021 Corpora..
BU
01/28EXPERIAN : North America Earns Top Marks in Human Rights Campaign's 2...
PU
01/27EXPERIAN : John Cena and Cow Sidekick Return for a Second Year of Experian Adver..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 291 M - -
Net income 2021 790 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 854 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 40,6x
Yield 2021 1,31%
Capitalization 33 077 M 33 063 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,98x
EV / Sales 2022 6,33x
Nbr of Employees 17 800
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart EXPERIAN PLC
Duration : Period :
Experian plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXPERIAN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 41,10 $
Last Close Price 36,21 $
Spread / Highest target 41,0%
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Brian Jude Cassin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Lloyd Mark Pitchford Chief Financial Officer & Director
Michael John Rogers Chairman
Barry J. Libenson Chief Information Officer
Kerry L. Williams Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXPERIAN PLC-5.04%33 063
IHS MARKIT LTD.-0.57%35 424
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.16.36%11 992
EUROMONEY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR PLC-6.57%1 478
DONNELLEY FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.18.39%671
WALLSTREET:ONLINE AG50.67%391
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ