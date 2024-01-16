By Elena Vardon

Experian expects its revenue growth for fiscal 2024 at the higher end of its guided range, the credit-reporting agency said Tuesday.

The London-listed group said it now expects organic revenue growth to be between 5% and 6% at constant exchange for the year ending March 31, compared with previous guidance of between 4% and 6%. Analysts estimates point to 5.2% growth for the period, according to the latest company-compiled consensus.

For the three months ended Dec. 31, the company posted organic revenue growth of 6% and total revenue growth of 7%, both at constant-exchange rates.

"We delivered good growth in Q3, at the upper end of our expectations," Chief Executive Brian Cassin said.

Its North America business--which makes up more than two-thirds of its total revenue--reported organic revenue growth of 5%, while its Latin America segment--which brings in 15% of revenue--posted 13% growth. Its smaller U.K. and Ireland division reported 3% organic growth, while the Europe, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific division reported organic revenue growth of 7%.

