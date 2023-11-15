Stock EXPN EXPERIAN PLC
PDF Report : Experian plc

Experian plc

Equities

EXPN

GB00B19NLV48

Professional Information Services

Market Closed - London Stock Exchange
Other stock markets
 11:35:16 2023-11-15 am EST 		Intraday chart for Experian plc 5-day change 1st Jan Change
2,883.00 GBX +7.53% +8.42% +2.49%
08:04pm EXPERIAN : Sustained demand in North America drives the H1 performance; FY24 outlook confirmed Alphavalue
06:32pm London Stocks Shine as UK Inflation Cools to Two-year Low MT
Company Profile

Experian plc specializes in providing information services to individuals, businesses, and administrations. The group develops solutions for processing, interpreting, and managing information in order to optimize decision-making. Net sales break down by area of activity as follows: - customer risk control (52.2%): supply of solutions for collecting, monitoring, processing, and archiving information provided by loan applicants; - interactive transaction management (27.1%). - decisional analysis (20.7%): set of tools for use in interpreting information provided by data bases and for making the best decisions in the areas of credit risk management, protecting against fraud, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom and Ireland (11.9%), Europe/Middle East/Africa/Asia/Pacific (6.4%), North America (67.3%) and Latin America (14.4%).
Sector
Professional Information Services
Calendar
02:00am - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Experian plc

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
33.45USD
Average target price
39.71USD
Spread / Average Target
+18.71%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

