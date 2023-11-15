Experian plc specializes in providing information services to individuals, businesses, and administrations. The group develops solutions for processing, interpreting, and managing information in order to optimize decision-making. Net sales break down by area of activity as follows: - customer risk control (52.2%): supply of solutions for collecting, monitoring, processing, and archiving information provided by loan applicants; - interactive transaction management (27.1%). - decisional analysis (20.7%): set of tools for use in interpreting information provided by data bases and for making the best decisions in the areas of credit risk management, protecting against fraud, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom and Ireland (11.9%), Europe/Middle East/Africa/Asia/Pacific (6.4%), North America (67.3%) and Latin America (14.4%).

Sector Professional Information Services