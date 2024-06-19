At Experian, a high-performing, inclusive and purpose driven-culture is a fundamental pillar of our strategy. I'm pleased to share the progress we have made over the last year towards making our company a more diverse and inclusive one.

Our DEI strategy focuses on building an inclusive workforce and workplace as part of our people-first approach. And supports our efforts to champion DEI outside Experian for clients, consumers and communities. Our most recent Great Place to Work survey results are a good indicator of how employees feel about our progress, with over 92% of them agreeing that they are treated fairly regardless of their sexual orientation, race, gender and age.

FY24 also saw the representation of women continue to increase at all levels of our business, from senior and mid-level leadership to our total workforce. Women also represent 45% of Experian plc Board members and 30% of our Group Operating Committee and their direct reports. I'm pleased that we have been recognised externally for our efforts, featuring in the Forbes' Top 100 Companies for Women in 2023 and Equileap's Top 100 Globally for Gender Equality.

Our global network of Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) continue to play an important role, both in our efforts to embrace and support DEI within Experian, as well as in our communities. In FY24 we launched a new global ERG portal, Iris, that connects our ERGs across the world, driving a significant increase in the number of ERG members.

I'm particularly proud of the work we have done this past year in driving financial inclusion across the world.