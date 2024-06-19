The Power of YOU
Driving social impact and diversity, equity & inclusion
Introduction
How we're doing
People
Clients and consumers
Communities
Welcome to our
Power of YOU Report 2024.
This report sets out how we are championing diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) for our people, clients and consumers, and communities - and delivering social impact by helping people thrive on their financial journey.
It covers activities and performance for the financial year from 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024, referred to as FY24.
At Experian, a high-performing, inclusive and purpose driven-culture is a fundamental pillar of our strategy. I'm pleased to share the progress we have made over the last year towards making our company a more diverse and inclusive one.
Our DEI strategy focuses on building an inclusive workforce and workplace as part of our people-first approach. And supports our efforts to champion DEI outside Experian for clients, consumers and communities. Our most recent Great Place to Work survey results are a good indicator of how employees feel about our progress, with over 92% of them agreeing that they are treated fairly regardless of their sexual orientation, race, gender and age.
FY24 also saw the representation of women continue to increase at all levels of our business, from senior and mid-level leadership to our total workforce. Women also represent 45% of Experian plc Board members and 30% of our Group Operating Committee and their direct reports. I'm pleased that we have been recognised externally for our efforts, featuring in the Forbes' Top 100 Companies for Women in 2023 and Equileap's Top 100 Globally for Gender Equality.
Our global network of Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) continue to play an important role, both in our efforts to embrace and support DEI within Experian, as well as in our communities. In FY24 we launched a new global ERG portal, Iris, that connects our ERGs across the world, driving a significant increase in the number of ERG members.
I'm particularly proud of the work we have done this past year in driving financial inclusion across the world.
Our Support Hub in the United Kingdom (UK), that enables our clients and other organisations to enhance accessibility for everyone, is working well. Our initial trial saw great feedback from users, with a Net Promoter Score of +77. We are continuing to work with disability experts, charities and participating organisations - including HSBC, Nationwide Building Society, Tesco Bank, NewDay and OVO - to expand the hub.
In the US, we launched Experian Smart Money, our new digital checking account, that empowers individuals to build their credit without incurring debt. We have also seen Experian Go, which provides additional support for some of the USA's 28 million 'credit invisibles' to establish a credit profile, win a 2023 Fast Company World Changing Ideas Award. That follows Experian Boost receiving a similar award the previous year.
In Brazil, more than 1,100 young people have enrolled in our Transforme-se (transform yourself) programme since its launch in FY23. The programme provides free scholarships in technology and data to low-income and vulnerable young people in Brazil, helping them gain skills to pursue a career in tech. The programme itself was recognised by the American Chamber of Commerce in Brazil and Conscious Capitalism Brazil with the Sustainability Process Award in 2023.
All of this is only possible thanks to the hard work and dedication of our Experian colleagues across the world. Together we are creating a more diverse, inclusive and equitable organisation - and making a real difference for clients, communities and consumers everywhere. I look forward to continuing our work together.
Brian Cassin (he/him)
Chief Executive Officer
I'm particularly proud of the work we have done this past year in
driving financial inclusion across the world." - Brian Cassin (he/him)
Putting social impact and DEI at the heart of our
business
Our sustainability strategy
OUR PURPOSE
Creating a better tomorrow
OUR AMBITION
Our commitments to deliver positive social impact and champion DEI are closely aligned and mutually reinforcing. Both are core to our sustainability strategy and our purpose.
Help people thrive on their financial journey
DELIVERED BY
Driving financial
Enabling our clients to
Building financial health
inclusion
deliver positive outcomes
and confidence
CONTRIBUTING TO THE UNITED NATIONS' SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS
DEI is essential to our purpose of creating a better tomorrow, together, by making positive change in the world and supporting efforts to close the financial wealth gap of underserved communities. This core philosophy on DEI supports our ambition to deliver positive social impact by helping people thrive on their financial journey.
Driving financial inclusion is one of three key criteria set out in the Positive Social Impact Framework we have developed to drive progress towards our ambition (refer to page 21). Inclusion is also one of five Global
Data Principles for treating data, and those it belongs to, with respect.
Within Experian, DEI plays a central role in our efforts to inspire and support our people - by embracing and developing diverse talent
and creating an inclusive working environment that supports high performance.
Refer to Experian's Annual Reportfor more on the development, implementation and governance of our sustainability strategy.
1.4
8.10
9.3
ENABLED BY
Treating data with respect
Security
Accuracy
Fairness
Transparency
Inclusion
SUPPORTED BY
Our responsible business foundations
Inspiring and supporting
Working with
Protecting the
our people
integrity
environment
Our DEI strategy
People
Clients/Consumers
Community
Workforce: Evolve and develop processes and
Financial inclusion: Develop products for
Non-governmental Organisations (NGOs)/
programmes that will increase the diversity of
clients and consumers that set a standard
Partners: Work with NGOs and other
our people at all levels of the workforce.
of equity and financial inclusion and improve
partners on programmes to empower diverse
financial health for all.
communities through financial education.
Workplace: Create an all-inclusive workplace
and support a culture of belonging that enables
Suppliers: Support diverse businesses by
our people to speak their truth, feel valued and
promoting diversity among our own suppliers.
bring their whole selves to work.
277d
How we're championing DEI and Social Impact
Inside Experian
As I reflect on the past year, I'm proud of the progress we made towards building a more inclusive and diverse workplace, that is welcoming and supportive to all.
Throughout the years, our DEI strategy has been embedded into every aspect of our People strategy. To strengthen this even further, this year we took another step forward and integrated our DEI and Talent Acquisition teams to ensure that we're doing everything we can to attract diverse talent.
This strategic alignment has allowed us to ensure that our DEI strategy is integrated into everything we do, from recruitment to development. For example, we offer our new starters a DEI learning experience, so from the moment they join us they are aware of not only our policies but also how they can contribute to our inclusive culture. Additionally, we equip our hiring managers with the tools to support colleagues with visible or non-visible disabilities.
We continually listen and get feedback from our people on how we can ensure that our DEI efforts are responsive to the needs of our people and that we continue to do what we can to be 'a Great Place to Work' for all.
There is always work we can do to improve, but we remain ambitious on our goals for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion to ensure that we continue to provide an inclusive, purpose driven and high performing environment.
Jacky Simmonds (she/her)
Chief People Officer
Outside Experian
As we reflect on this past year, what has made us most proud is Experian's focus on driving impact and resiliency. Building a strong foundation starts with taking care of our people, and ensuring they have the tools they need to succeed in work, fuel their passions, and help those they care about. We're especially grateful to the hundreds of teammates who are trained Mental Health First Aiders and provide support to colleagues across the globe so they can thrive in their work life and with their families, friends and loved ones.
Building that resiliency enables us to make an impact around the world, for our clients with solutions to help companies better serve the unbanked and credit invisibles. For consumers, we're accelerating disability inclusion through the Support Hub in the UK; training future engineers in Brazil through Transforme-se; and launching innovations like Smart Money in the US to bring financial power to all.
Experian strives to be a positive difference in people's lives.
We are pleased with our continued effort to progress gender equity across our organisation
- from our Board and Group Operating Committee to our businesses. Just the same, we have a significant focus on disability inclusion from workplace systems for our employees to financial services for our consumers. We want to facilitate access to anyone who desires it.
Experian is a great place to work because of our colleagues. We are in a dynamic position thanks to the focus our teammates bring every day driving financial inclusion, health and confidence in our communities.
Wil Lewis (he/him)
Abigail Lovell (she/her)
Chief Diversity, Equity,
Chief Sustainability Officer
Inclusion and Talent Acquisition
Officer
Governing DEI and social impact
Our DEI strategy is led by the Chief Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Talent Acquisition Officer. Social impact is an important part of our wider sustainability strategy, led by our Chief Sustainability Officer.
What we mean by:
Diversity: the presence of differences that may include gender identity and/or expression, sexual orientation, race, ethnicity, culture, religious beliefs, disability, veteran status, parental status, thought or style.
Each member of the Group Operating Committee
- including regional chief executive officers and business leaders - is accountable for the development and implementation of a diversity action plan for their region or business. The diversity action plans include metrics and actions to drive progress on our DEI strategy, and provide snapshots of DEI efforts in each region and business that are reviewed by the Chief Executive Officer at quarterly business reviews.
Executive sponsors from the Group Operating Committee drive progress in five key areas of diversity: gender, mental health, disability, LGBTQ+ and ethnicity. Refer to pages 11and 12for their views on our progress in each of these areas.
To implement our DEI strategy, we are guided by our commitments to:
- Active sponsorship - Group Operating Committee members act as sponsors for under-representedpopulations
- Better understand our opportunities and challenges - through surveys of our people and consumers
- Measure progress against specific goals - we set goals each year to support progress on each pillar of our DEI strategy (refer to pages 19, 25and 30)
- Ensure accountability - through strong governance and open engagement with stakeholders
- Support our people - through programmes to ensure they understand the importance of DEI.
Our DEI Key Principles, reviewed and refreshed this year, guide us in everything we do. These align with and reinforce our commitment to the International Labour Organization conventions, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, and the UN Women's Empowerment Principles (refer to page 31and 32).
Experian's wider sustainability strategy is developed, reviewed, approved and implemented through a robust governance structure with clear oversight from the Board, Audit Committee and Group Operating Committee. Our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Steering Committee, comprising executive sponsors and workstream leaders and chaired by the Chief Financial Officer, meets six times a year to oversee our ESG agenda, including the sustainability strategy.
The Chief Sustainability Officer is responsible for ensuring delivery of the sustainability strategy and a cross-functional leadership team will oversee the implementation of our new Positive Social Impact Framework.
Equity: promoting justice, impartiality and fairness within the procedures, processes and distribution of resources by institutions or systems.
Inclusion: an outcome to ensure those who self- identify as diverse feel welcome and actually are welcomed. You meet your inclusion outcomes when you, your institution and your programmes are truly inviting to all.
Belonging: a sense of fitting in or feeling you are an important member of a group.
Financial inclusion: increasing access to financial services to support financial health for all.
Social impact: a favourable and measurable change that occurs in someone's financial journey as a result of interacting with an Experian product (either directly or indirectly via an Experian client) - as defined in our Positive Social Impact Framework.
Engaging our people and partners
We engage our people and partners to help us deliver our DEI strategy and make progress towards our ambition to create positive social impact by helping people thrive on their financial journey.
EMBEDDING DEI BEHAVIOURS
DEI is central to the way we value each other, treating each other with respect, trust and integrity. This is one of the core tenets of our global way of working, The Experian Way (below), which informs how our people act and behave, and shapes our culture.
We encourage employees to adopt The Experian Way in everything they do and recognise these behaviours in others. This year, employees received over 30,000 awards celebrating Experian Way behaviours, based on nominations by their colleagues.
The Experian Way
The Experian Way represents our values, and the behaviour we expect from our employees in their daily activities.
delight
innovate to
collaborate
safeguard our
valuehalf-yeareach
customers
grow
to win
future
nomineeother
Find out what each of these means to us in the full version of The Experian Way.
TRAINING EMPLOYEES
We provide training to ensure all our people share our commitment to DEI and understand how to put this into practice.
All employees must confirm they have read and understood our Global Code of Conductwhen they join Experian and every year thereafter. It includes The Experian Way and our philosophy on DEI.
Our DEI learning experience, introduced last year, is designed to offer consistent training across our regions to educate our people on DEI topics, such as conscious inclusion. It is available to all employees and we make new starters aware of it as part of our onboarding process.
We have continued to roll out instructor-led training on the DEI learning experience in FY24, focusing initially on our people leaders to help them lead inclusively. The training will empower them to support their teams in considering and committing to actions that will inspire DEI efforts in the workplace that will stimulate product innovation, drive financial inclusion and create a community of belonging at Experian.
Our senior executives, human resources and people leaders have now participated in DEI learning experience group sessions, collectively completing over 2,000 hours of training. Of those participating, 71% agree they are now more confident having DEI conversations with colleagues, and taking action that will drive and sustain DEI.
This year, we introduced a DEI style guide for our internal and external communications to ensure we use consistent, culturally appropriate language with our people, clients and consumers. Across the Spanish Latin America region, we held a talk to highlight the importance of inclusive language by emphasising the effects that the words we use can have on mental health.
GETTING OUR PEOPLE INVOLVED
We encourage our people to get involved in activities that support DEI and positive impact on wider communities.
Our employee-ledaffinity-based Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) channel support for diverse communities inside and outside Experian, and help our people feel a sense of belonging. This year, we introduced a new global hub to promote engagement in our network of 16 global ERGs (refer to page 14).
Many of our people volunteer their time and skills to support our community investment programmes (refer to page 27). This year, employees volunteered almost 70,000 hours
- more than ever before - including activities led by our ERGs.
We engaged more than 5,800 employees in two global hackathons this year to help us come up with new ideas to support our business priorities. Teams from across the business entered a wide range of ideas, including 24 related to delivering our purpose of creating a better tomorrow. Examples include a platform for small and medium enterprises to share ESG data with lenders to unlock financing and a prototype artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot to tackle accessibility challenges.
We also ran a Social Innovation workshop to come up with solutions to a specific challenge - to support immigrants arriving in the USA in building their financial profiles to help them thrive in their new country. We invited external experts and people with lived experience, including ERG members, to share insights into the challenge and provide feedback on the solutions proposed by our team. We are now developing one of these solutions further through our Social Innovation programme, which provides seed funding for new products that meet specific social needs.
ENGAGING EXTERNAL PARTNERS
We participate in external events to champion DEI, share our learnings and inspire social change.
This year, our Chief Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Talent Acquisition Officer and our Chief Sustainability Officer presented at Vision, our client conference in the USA, on the power of DEI and ESG strategies in supporting business success.
We work with external partners to champion specific aspects of DEI and financial health, and reach diverse prospective employees, through joint activities and participation in events. This year, we continued to work with partners such as Disability:IN globally, Out & Equal in the USA, and Investing in Ethnicity in the UK. We also participated in local events, such as the WeTrade business fair that focuses on DEI in Latin America.
Our NGO partners play a central role in our United for Financial Health programme and other community investment initiatives by helping us connect with and empower communities through financial education. They include a range of organisations across our regions, such as HomeFree-USA, with whom we hosted a live hackathon this year (refer to page 26). Refer to pages 26-30for more about our partnerships with NGOs to support diverse and other underserved communities.
FOSTERING SUPPLIER DIVERSITY
Our Supplier Code of Conduct, updated this year, clearly sets out our commitments to treat all suppliers fairly, and promote diversity and inclusion in our supply base. We invite potential suppliers in North America to register with us through our supplier diversity website, which also provides more information on our approach. We raised awareness of supplier diversity among relevant employees this year through our
A deeper look...
16
global ERGs introduced this year within a new global hub to promote engagement
Almost
5,800+
70,000
employees engaged in
employee hours
two global hackathons
volunteered - more
than ever before
internal procurement hub.
To grow our pool of diverse suppliers in the USA, we work with organisations that represent diverse and small businesses such as Disability:IN, the National Minority Supplier Development Council, the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce, the National Veteran-Owned Business Association, the US Small Business Association and the Women's Business Enterprise National Council. This fiscal year, we joined the 2023 Opportunity Exchange, where we shared our refreshed minority business matchmaking profile tool with potential diverse suppliers.
How we're doing: External perspective
EXTERNAL RECOGNITION HIGHLIGHTS IN FY24
People-first culture
Certified as a Great Place to Work in 24 countries
FortuneTop 100 Companies to Work For
Top 50 UK and Top 100 US Glassdoor Best Places to Work 2024, with an overall Glassdoor score of 4.3 out of 5 globally
Workplace diversity
Newsweek's Greatest Workplacesfor Diversity in America for 2024
Glassdoorscore of 4.5 out of 5 for DEI, which remained our top metric in rating
Social impact
Experian Go recognised as Fast Company's2023 World Changing Ideas Award - following similar recognition for Experian Boost in 2022
Gender
Disability
Mental health
LGBTQ+
Ethnicity
Equileap'sTop
100% in the Disability
Tier 1 status in
100% in Human
Investing
100 Globally for
Equality Index
CCLAUK 100
Rights Campaign
in Ethnicity
Gender Equality
Corporate Mental
Foundation's
employees UK
Best Place to Work for
Health Benchmark
Corporate Equality
Top 25 Employer
Forbes'Top 200
Disability Inclusion in
for 2023
Index as one of
and Advanced
Companies for
rating byDisability:IN
the best places to
Employer rating
Women in 2023
and American
work for LGBTQ+
Association of People
employees
with Disabilities
