Experian's employment and income coverage reaches 82% after joining forces with Datagraphic

New partnership allows even more UK employees to digitally share their payroll information to get better access to financial products and services

UK, 28 Novmeber, 2023: Experian has today announced that Datagraphic will be the latest company to join the growing network of payroll providers powering its digital verification service, Work ReportTM.

The strategic partnership allows employees who are paid using Datagraphic's e-payslip software, Epay, to have an option to consent to share their payroll information with another organisation digitally.

Querying payslip history allows organisations to perform identity checks and quickly gain more accurate access to products and services that require proof of current employment. For example, mortgage applications, renting a property, or applying for car finance would usually rely on manually providing evidence of 3 months payroll and can delay the process.



With the employee's consent, Work ReportTM can provide direct confirmation of a consumer's gross and net income, as well as employment status and tenure, in a matter of seconds saving valuable time for employees, employers and service providers.



Experian's employment and income verification services now cover 82% of UK employees.



Paul Speirs, Managing Director of Consumer Information Services at Experian, said: "Applying for credit, a rental property or a new job role can be frustrating, and slow. Applications often ask for lots of information you don't have to hand and without this your application doesn't go anywhere fast.



"Experian's Work ReportTM is changing all that by providing a quick, simple, and secure way for consumers to consent to digitally share their verified employment and income information almost instantly. We're delighted to welcome Datagraphic as our latest payroll data provider, helping more people get better access to a range of products and services."

Glyn King, Managing Director at Datagraphic, said: "Our secure online payslip portal, Epay, is a convenient way to store employment history and can be accessed 24/7/365. We recognise that in the current economic uncertainty, time is of the essence in securing the best financial products or judgments.

"We're excited therefore to be able to support our users in securely and efficiently syncing their personal information with trusted third parties to transform outdated processes and accelerate important decisions at life-changing events."

-ENDS-

About Experian

Experian is the world's leading global information services company. During life's big moments - from buying a home or a car, to sending a child to college, to growing a business by connecting with new customers - we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organisations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 22,000 people operating across 32 countries and every day we're investing in new technologies, talented people, and innovation to help all our clients maximise every opportunity. With corporate headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, we are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.

About Datagraphic

Datagraphic is a leading UK provider of secure document automation solutions.

Datagraphic's secure outbound printing, digital communications, and inbound document and data capture solutions help organisations automate their document processes.

With over 30 years of experience, Datagraphic is at the forefront of the multichannel communications sector. It processes data-driven, customer mail and employee-facing documents.

Datagraphic has a net-zero carbon strategy to decarbonise its entire UK operations, validated by the SBTi.

Datagraphic is also a participant in the UN Global Compact, and aligns its strategies and operations with the world's largest sustainability initiative.

The UN Global Compact encourages organisations to follow universal principles on human rights, labour, environment, and anti-corruption and take actions that advance societal goals and environmental action plans.