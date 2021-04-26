Log in
Experian : 100 Black Men of Greater Washington, D.C. and Experian Launch Financial Health Initiative

04/26/2021 | 02:35pm EDT
The program aims to preserve housing and small businesses, and grow careers

The 100 Black Men of Greater Washington, D.C. and Experian North America today announced the launch of a broad financial health initiative to assist multiple African American communities suffering COVID-19-related hardship. The partnership will help preserve housing through the Home Preservation Grant, support small businesses, and offer career and higher education development programs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210426005780/en/

“COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted the credit and health of the Black community. One of Experian’s core missions is to create a better tomorrow by making positive change in the world and actively supporting efforts to close the wealth gap. Through this partnership, we look forward to being a part of the financial recovery from the pandemic and beyond,” said Wil Lewis, chief diversity, inclusion and equity officer for Experian North America.

The initiative with the 100 Black Men of Greater Washington, D.C. (The 100) is part of Experian’s United for Financial Health initiative, which aims to empower and protect vulnerable consumers to improve their financial health through education and action. The Home Preservation Grant will provide rental and mortgage relief to selected families in the Greater Washington D.C. area. The 100 will also sponsor complimentary career advancement coaching to guide young adults in search of new careers, and to assist aspiring graduate degree students in applying for scholarships and identifying the right program that serves their goal.

“Experian’s powerful investment in our community will assist individuals impacted by COVID-19 and partner with Black-owned businesses,” said James Thompson, president of the 100 Black Men of Greater Washington, D.C. “We are truly grateful for our partnership with Experian and excited about the impact this relationship will have on our community.”

Investing in communities is a key pillar of Experian North America’s Corporate Responsibility program. Initiatives like United for Financial Health are one example of how the company is committed to investing time, resources and partnerships to create a better tomorrow by helping millions gain access to essential everyday services, facilitating inclusion and diversity, and managing Experian North America’s environmental footprint responsibly.

About 100 Black Men of Greater Washington, D.C.

The 100 Black Men of Greater Washington, D.C. was founded in 1995 in response to a call to action during the Million Man March. The organization is devoted to improving the quality of life for African Americans within the community through economic empowerment, education, health and wellness, and mentoring programs. With a dedicated and diverse membership base that consists of doctors, lawyers, STEM professionals, entrepreneurs, financial experts, educators, U.S. service members, and business professionals, the organization provides a broad range of support to its community and mentees. Since 1995, the organization has mentored over 15,000 students with a 100% graduation rate over the past five years and has provided more than $3.5 Million in college scholarships and community investments.

Learn more at www.100blackmendc.org.

About Experian

Experian is the world’s leading global information services company. During life’s big moments – from buying a home or a car, to sending a child to college, to growing a business by connecting with new customers – we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organizations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 17,800 people operating across 45 countries and every day we’re investing in new technologies, talented people and innovation to help all our clients maximize every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.


© Business Wire 2021
