Experian : Showcases Innovation Using Artificial Intelligence

Experian’s best-in-class digital credit risk decisioning solutions have garnered industry-wide recognition, winning two recent awards focused on application excellence in artificial intelligence. Experian prides itself on using data and new technologies that solve real-world problems for businesses and consumers. Experian Decision Analytics garners recognition with two recent awards, the 2021 AI Excellence Award by Business Intelligence Group and 2021 CIO 100 Awards.

“We are proud to be recognized by two prestigious institutions for our work with artificial intelligence,” said Steven Wagner, Global Managing Director, Experian Decision Analytics. “Experian remains dedicated to using the latest in advanced analytics to help businesses build and protect trusted relationships with customers.”

Experian Decision Analytics was recognized as a winner of the Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award program by Business Intelligence Group for its credit and collections decisioning solution, PowerCurve, which features intelligent agent-customer assist that processes complex, regulated, and subjective interactions with customers, revolutionizing how they digitally interact, on their terms, with lenders. This AI virtual assistant offers customers 24/7 access to support from their credit provider – on a financially sensitive transaction such as collections or for originations processes that require a superior customer experience. This Business Intelligence Group awards program sets out to recognize those organizations, products and people who bring Artificial Intelligence (AI) to life and apply it to solve real problems.

The CIO 100 Awards, presented by IDG’s CIO, the executive-level IT media brand providing insight into business technology leadership, recognized Atlas Credit, a midsized lender headquartered in Texas, for their use of the Experian Ascend Intelligence Platform. The platform enabled them to double loan application acceptance rates while reducing credit losses by up to 20 percent. Atlas Credit uses the tools and data to make instant decisions, resulting in improved customer satisfaction and higher booking rates. Using Ascend Intelligence Services, Experian data scientists rapidly built a machine learning (ML) custom credit risk model, optimized a decision strategy, and deployed the model in production, reducing time to impact by six months.

