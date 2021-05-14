Experian : and Temenos Expand Integration to Help Clients Make Real-Time Credit Offers to Consumers

Experian’s PowerCurve® decision management suite is now offered through Temenos Infinity Origination to meet the needs of financial institutions of all sizes

To accelerate the automation decisioning process and provide a seamless way for lenders to extend credit, Experian and Temenos today announced the integration of PowerCurve® decisioning solutions into Temenos Infinity, the leading omnichannel digital banking product. Temenos Infinity covers digital engagement from acquisition to account servicing through to long-term retention, supporting multiple stages of growth. The joint offering includes preconfigured solutions for lenders that prefer standard, “out-of-the-box” integrations to support decision-driven business processes.

“During this unprecedented time, organizations have to be agile in how they approach the user journey. Through this integration, we’re harnessing the power of data and technology to enable financial institutions to make real-time decisions that maximize opportunities, mitigate risk and improve the customer experience,” said Robert Boxberger, Experian’s President of Decision Analytics, North America. “These combined offerings showcase our commitment to continually innovating and finding effective, secure solutions for decisioning automation that businesses can easily scale and rapidly deploy to meet today’s emerging needs.”

Experian’s credit decisioning solutions powered by PowerCurve include:

Instant Prescreen enables Temenos’ clients to make firm offers of credit instantly to those who qualify. It also reduces subjectivity in cross-selling, maximizes consumer engagement opportunities and minimizes risk.

Prequalification is a robust data gathering and decision execution solution that prequalifies consumers for loan products in real-time, prior to loan application. It’s initiated by the consumer and, if criteria is met, provides them with a variety of credit options. Prequalification is a soft pull, so it doesn’t affect a consumer’s credit score, and Experian is the only provider configured with Temenos to provide a soft-pull prequalification process across mobile and digital channels.

Instant Credit allows lenders to determine in real time if a consumer meets their lending criteria so they can make decisions about opening new credit products or line increases.

“We are excited to combine our market-leading banking software with robust data and real-time, automated decisioning from Experian to help financial institutions attract prospects and turn them into account holders,” said Larry Edgar-Smith, SVP of the Business Solutions Group, Temenos Infinity – North America. “It’s a natural evolution to our integration with Experian as lenders and consumers alike continue to demand automated decisioning, relevant digital experiences and frictionless access to their credit options.”

“Experian’s PowerCurve decision management suite delivered through Temenos empowers us to deliver the best possible member service. It has proved incredibly effective in facilitating a fast, efficient experience for our members, especially in today’s competitive loan environment,” said Andy Coy, Assistant Vice President of Credit Services for PSECU, Pennsylvania’s largest credit union. “For example, the prequalification tool enables us to immediately engage applicants with potential offers and minimizes the time it takes to complete an application. This saves both us and our members valuable time and resources.”

“Today, consumers are demanding digital, frictionless experiences from lenders. Through the preconfigured credit decisioning solutions delivered through the integration between Temenos and Experian, Advia is seeing success with improving the member experience for new and existing members by simplifying the initial application process,” said Ryan Olson, Vice President of Consumer Lending at Advia Credit Union.

Experian’s PowerCurve decision management suite is available now through Temenos Infinity Origination. To learn more about Experian’s PowerCurve decision management suite, please visit: https://www.experian.com/strategy-management/powercurve-video.

About Experian

Experian is the world’s leading global information services company. During life’s big moments — from buying a home or a car to sending a child to college to growing a business by connecting with new customers — we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organizations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 17,800 people operating across 45 countries, and every day we’re investing in new technologies, talented people and innovation to help all our clients maximize every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.

Experian and the Experian trademarks used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Experian and its affiliates. Other product and company names mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

About Temenos

Temenos AG (SIX: TEMN) is the world’s leader in banking software. Over 3,000 banks across the globe, including 41 of the top 50 banks, rely on Temenos to process both the daily transactions and client interactions of more than 1.2 billion banking customers. Temenos offers cloud-native, cloud-agnostic and AI-driven front office, core banking, payments and fund administration software enabling banks to deliver frictionless, omnichannel customer experiences and gain operational excellence.

Temenos software is proven to enable its top-performing clients to achieve cost-income ratios of 26.8% half the industry average and returns on equity of 29%, three times the industry average. These clients also invest 51% of their IT budget on growth and innovation versus maintenance, which is double the industry average, proving the banks’ IT investment is adding tangible value to their business.

For more information, please visit www.temenos.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210514005094/en/