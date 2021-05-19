Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Experian plc
  News
  Summary
    EXPN   GB00B19NLV48

EXPERIAN PLC

(EXPN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Experian : sees Q1 organic revenue growth at 15-20% after annual profit jumps

05/19/2021 | 02:25am EDT
(Reuters) - Experian expects organic revenue growth in the current quarter to be 15%-20%, the world's largest credit data firm said on Wednesday, after strong demand for its analytics services during the pandemic drove its annual earnings higher.

Pretax profit rose to $1.08 billion in the year ended March 31 from $942 million a year earlier, while organic revenue growth came in at 4%.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 305 M - -
Net income 2021 798 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 914 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 41,1x
Yield 2021 1,27%
Capitalization 34 080 M 34 091 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,16x
EV / Sales 2022 6,51x
Nbr of Employees 17 800
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart EXPERIAN PLC
Duration : Period :
Experian plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXPERIAN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 41,55 $
Last Close Price 37,31 $
Spread / Highest target 37,1%
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Brian Jude Cassin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Lloyd Mark Pitchford Chief Financial Officer & Director
Michael John Rogers Chairman
Joe Manna Chief Technology Officer
Kerry L. Williams Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXPERIAN PLC-5.29%34 091
IHS MARKIT LTD.15.45%41 331
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.-9.81%9 216
OPEN LENDING CORPORATION0.34%4 427
EUROMONEY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR PLC-9.29%1 476
BOA VISTA SERVIÇOS S.A.-7.11%1 237