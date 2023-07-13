(Reuters) - Experian maintained its annual outlook on Thursday, as the world's largest credit data group reported a 5% rise in quarterly revenue despite weaker lending volumes in some of its markets such as the UK.

The company still expects annual organic revenue growth in the 4% to 6% range forecast in May, while analysts expect growth of around 5.3% for the period, based on company-compiled estimates.

Earlier this year, global banking was rocked by the closure of U.S. regional banks Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, and then the failure of First Republic Bank, as deposit flight fears forced the Federal Reserve to step in with emergency measures. It hurt consumer confidence in the sector, which weighed on Experian's North America performance.

In Britain, lenders have become increasingly cautious amid soaring inflation, turning to repricing and reduced credit supply in some categories, Experian said in a statement.

The company's UK and Ireland revenue grew 1% in constant currencies, for the first quarter through June, while North America revenue grew 4%.

However, steady consumer demand for affordability assessment and portfolio analysis tools in Britain have helped offset these weaker lending volumes.

